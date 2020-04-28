Entrepreneur and Investor Randal Gindi Launches an Academic Scholarship Campaign

Randal Gindi stresses the importance of obtaining formal education, stating there is a wide range of opportunities from attending post-secondary schooling.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business entrepreneur Randal Gindi is proud to announce the launch of his Academic Scholarship Campaign for students currently enrolled in a post-secondary program in the United States or Canada.The spread of COVID-19 has had a disastrous effect on the global economy, and many families find themselves struggling to remain financially independent. Alongside the rising cost of education, many students will find it difficult to make regular tuition payments come the fall semester.To help ease the financial burden, Randal Gindi is offering three scholarships in the amounts of $500, $750, $1,500 CAD/USD with no program restrictions in place.To apply individuals must submit a 750 word essay explaining how the pandemic is impacting their daily lives, and steps they are currently taking to help flatten the curve. The essay should also suggest ways in which individuals and families can remain safe during quarantine.The official launch date will be April 28th, 2020 and applicants will have until July 3rd, 2020 to submit all required documentation.Individuals will be required to submit proof of enrollment when filling out the online application.For more information on the program and to apply please click here About Randal GindiAs an entrepreneur, investor, and self-proprietor, Randal Gindi understands firsthand the importance of formal education. Having obtained his bachelor's degree from New York University, Randal claims that his education was an essential milestone that helped pave the way to a successful career. Randal looks forward to helping students navigate these unprecedented times by offering financial aid to those currently impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.



