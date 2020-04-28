Zscaler Named One of the Bay Area’s Best Places to Work

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc . (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, has been recognized as one of the 2020 Bay Area Best Places To Work by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. Zscaler was ranked No. 15 in the Large Business category based on the *selection criteria.



“Zscaler is honored to be recognized as one the best places to work in the Bay Area,” said Jay Chaudhry, Chairman and CEO of Zscaler. “Our employees are the heart and soul of the company. I’m proud of this award because it is a reflection of how much they love working here to ensure that our customers are successful and secure in this cloud and mobile-first world.”

Zscaler is hiring around the world to support its customers during these unprecedented times. Thousands of organizations, including more than 400 of the Global 2000, use the Zscaler Cloud Security Platform to help them deliver secure, remote access to internet and business applications. Many of these customers reached out to Zscaler over the past few months to help them immediately empower their employees to work from home with strong security and a fast user experience when connecting to the business.

Zscaler was born around a dining room table with a small, select team of technologists, and has since grown into a company of more than 1,500 people worldwide. The leadership team built the company on five values that serve as the foundation for scaling a high-performing culture: customer obsession, teamwork, open communications, passion, and innovation. These five values are demonstrated in the way Zscaler teams work together, pursue shared goals and serve customers.

For more information on career opportunities with Zscaler, visit the Zscaler website.

*Award applicants were evaluated and ranked across 5 categories according to the number of Bay Area employees. The ranking found companies in the region whose employees rate them as the highest on such values as fun, collaborative culture, solid compensation and benefits offerings and other amenities as well as management practices.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) enables the world’s leading organizations to securely transform their networks and applications for a mobile and cloud-first world. Its flagship services, Zscaler Internet Access™ and Zscaler Private Access™, create fast, secure connections between users and applications, regardless of device, location, or network. Zscaler services are 100 percent cloud-delivered and offer the simplicity, enhanced security, and improved user experience that traditional appliances are unable to match. Used in more than 185 countries, Zscaler operates a multi-tenant distributed cloud security platform, protecting thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss. Learn more at zscaler.com or follow us on Twitter @zscaler .

Zscaler™, Zscaler Internet Access™, and Zscaler Private Access™, ZIA™ and ZPA™ are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

About 2020 Bay Area Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum’s scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.

Media Relations Contact:

Tom Stilwell

Vice President, Global Communications

press@zscaler.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.