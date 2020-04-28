Energy Focus to Report First Quarter 2020 Earnings Results on May 13th

/EIN News/ -- SOLON, Ohio, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in innovative LED lighting technologies, will announce its quarterly results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, premarket on May 13th and hold a conference call that day at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the results for the first quarter.



You can access the live conference call by dialing the following phone numbers:

Toll-free 1-877-451-6152 or

International 1-201-389-0879

Conference ID# 13702973

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast. To listen to the webcast, log on to it at: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139583 . The webcast will be available at this link through May 27, 2020. Financial information presented on the call, including the earnings press release, will be available on the investors section of Energy Focus’ website, investors.energyfocus.com .

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of sustainable LED lighting technologies and solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free original LED products on the U.S. market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, and aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our customers include U.S. and foreign navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Since 2007, Energy Focus has installed approximately 900,000 lighting products across U.S. Navy fleet, including TLEDs, waterline security lights, explosion-proof globes and berth lights, saving more than five million gallons of fuel and 300,000 man-hours in lighting maintenance annually. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com

Investor Contact:

Hayden IR

Cameron Donahue

646-536-7331

ir@energyfocus.com



