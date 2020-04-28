Q2Earth’s Bioscience Subsidiary, QSAM Therapeutics, Signs License for Promising Drug to Treat Bone Cancer

/EIN News/ --



Palm Beach, FL, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q2Earth, Inc . (OTCQB: QPWR) (the “Company” or “Q2”) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, QSAM Therapeutics Inc. (“QSAM”), has signed a Patent and Technology License Agreement and Trademark Assignment with IGL Pharma, Inc. (“IGL”).

The License Agreement provides QSAM with exclusive, worldwide and sub-licensable rights for up to 20 years to all of IGL’s patents, product data and knowhow with respect to Samaium-153 DOTMP (the “Technology”), a clinical stage novel radiopharmaceutical meant to treat different types of bone cancer and related diseases. The Technology was originally developed by IGL’s affiliated company ISO Therapeutics Group, LLC (“ISO”) whose founders created Quadramet® (Samarium-153-EDTMP), one of the first commercial radiopharmaceuticals. The License Agreement also provides QSAM a first right of refusal for other IGL/ISO technologies.

Initial indications for Samarium-153 DOTMP include bone marrow ablation, a pre-transplant procedure used to treat various diseases including cancer, immune system disorders and blood diseases including sickle cell disease. According to the U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration, approximately 23,000 transplant procedures were performed in 2018, representing a market in the United States of over $1 Billion per year. Other important indications for the Technology include pediatric osteosarcoma, a devastating form of bone cancer afflicting children, adult osteosarcoma, as well as a broader market in metastasized adult and pediatric bone cancers.

Douglas Baum, a Director of the Company who has been named President and CEO of the subsidiary QSAM, stated: “We thank the IGL and ISO team for entrusting us to advance their novel technology to commercialization. We believe we will be able to enter clinical trials this year and, in short order, demonstrate the efficacy and safety of this radiopharmaceutical.”

“For Q2 shareholders, our license with IGL is an important milestone in our 2020 strategic plan which includes securing new technologies in the broader biosciences sector. This licensed technology provides a foundation to bring in new capital and reduce our current debt burden, which may include an investment and purchase of assets and contracts by our affiliated company, Earth Property Holdings. Our goal is to advance this plan in the coming months,” continued Mr. Baum, a senior executive with over 28 years of experience in biosciences and drug and medical device commercialization.

About QSAM: QSAM Therapeutics Inc., a newly formed subsidiary of Q2Earth, holds the worldwide license for Samaium-153 DOTMP, a clinical stage novel radiopharmaceutical meant to treat different types of bone cancer and related diseases. This technology uses low specific activity Samarium-153 (resulting in far less europium) and DOTMP, a chelator which is believed to eliminate off-target migration and targets high bone turn over making it an ideal agent to treat osteosarcoma, bone metastases and to perform bone marrow ablation. Sm-153 DOTMP has been cleared by the FDA under an investigator initiated IND to commence human dosing of cancer patients.

About Q2Earth: Q2Earth currently manages compost and soil manufacturing facilities, and holds a license for an all-natural soil health supplement called ABS. The Company is pursuing additional licensing opportunities in biotech and biosciences that will expand its intellectual property portfolio and create new business opportunities.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains "Forward-looking Statements". These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. These statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future results or events. We disclaim any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. There are important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to our ability to fully commercialize our technology, risks associated with changes in general economic and business conditions, actions of our competitors, the extent to which we are able to develop new products and markets, the time and expense involved in such development activities, the ability to secure additional financing, the ability to consummate acquisitions and ultimately integrate them, the level of demand and market acceptance of our products, and changes in our business strategies. This is not an offering of securities and securities may not be offered or sold absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements

