Cidara Therapeutics to Participate in Antifungal and COVID-19 Therapeutics Panels at Maxim Group’s Infectious Disease Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two panels discussing antifungal and COVID-19 therapies at the upcoming Infectious Disease Virtual Conference presented by Maxim Group.

Presentation Information: Panel: “Antifungals” Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2020 Time: 12:15 – 1:45 PM ET Panel: “COVID-19 (Therapeutics)” Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2020 Time: 3:45 – 5:00 PM ET

Registration for Live Event: http://go.pardot.com/l/652223/2020-04-02/j1mqg

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is developing therapeutics to improve the standard of care for patients facing severe fungal or viral infections. The Company’s portfolio is comprised of breakthrough approaches aimed at transforming existing treatment and prevention paradigms, first with its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to therapies targeting influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara’s proprietary Cloudbreak® antiviral platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors

(212) 915-2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com



MEDIA CONTACT:

Karen O’Shea, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

(929) 469-3860

koshea@lifescicomms.com



