Franklin Electric Reports First Quarter 2020 Sales and Earnings and Provides an Update on Effects of the Global Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) reported first quarter 2020 GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23, versus a GAAP fully diluted EPS in the first quarter 2019 of $0.19.  First quarter 2020 sales were $266.8 million, compared to 2019 first quarter sales of $290.7 million.  First quarter EPS before the impact of restructuring expenses was $0.24 compared to 2019 first quarter EPS before restructuring of $0.21 (see table below for a reconciliation of GAAP EPS to EPS before restructuring). 

Gregg Sengstack, Franklin Electric’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“Our first quarter results were better than our expectations. While manufacturing revenue was down double digits, improved mix, margins and reduced operating expenses produced an improvement in our operating income that was higher than our expectations.  With more normal weather, our distribution revenue was ahead of expectations and results were better than last year. Overall, operating income before restructuring expense was up 11 percent on 8 percent lower sales and our earnings per share before restructuring expenses increased 14 percent versus the first quarter 2019.

As we look forward to the remainder of 2020, the Global Pandemic has created significant uncertainty in our outlook and caused disruptions to both our top and bottom lines.  We are pleased to report that our employees around the globe are safe and Franklin Electric products are considered critical to the world’s infrastructure.  Our Company’s balance sheet is strong, and whatever the eventual impact of this crisis, we are confident we can emerge even stronger and better prepared to serve our customers.”

Key Performance Indicators:

    For the First Quarter
Earnings Before and After Restructuring     2020   2019   Change
(in millions)        
Net Income attributable to FE Co., Inc. Reported   $ 10.6 $ 9.1   16 %
Allocated Earnings   $ - $ (0.1 )  
Earnings for EPS Calculations   $ 10.6 $ 9.0   18 %
         
Restructuring (before tax):   $ 0.9 $ 1.1    
         
Restructuring, net of tax:   $ 0.7 $ 0.9    
         
Earnings before Restructuring   $ 11.3 $ 9.9   14 %
         
    For the First Quarter
Earnings Per Share     2020   2019   Change
Before and After Restructuring        
(in millions except Earnings Per Share)        
         
Average Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding     46.8   46.7   0 %
         
Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") Reported   $ 0.23 $ 0.19   21 %
         
Restructuring Per Share, net of tax   $ 0.01 $ 0.02    
         
Fully Diluted EPS before Restructuring   $ 0.24 $ 0.21   14 %
                 


  Net Sales
  United States Latin Europe, Middle Asia Total        
(in millions) & Canada America East & Africa Pacific Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated
                   
Q1 2019 $98.0   $30.5   $37.7   $22.2   $188.4   $60.2   $53.3   ($11.2 ) $290.7  
Q1 2020 $83.9   $28.2   $38.2   $13.8   $164.1   $55.3   $60.4   ($13.0 ) $266.8  
Change ($14.1 ) ($2.3 ) $0.5   ($8.4 ) ($24.3 ) ($4.9 ) $7.1   ($1.8 ) ($23.9 )
% Change   -14%     -8%     1%     -38%     -13%     -8%     13%       -8%  
                   
Foreign currency translation $0.1   ($4.8 ) ($2.6 ) ($0.4 ) ($7.7 ) ($0.4 ) $0.0      
% Change   0%     -16%     -7%     -2%     -4%     -1%     0%      
                   
Acquisitions $3.9   $0.0   $0.0   $0.0   $3.9   $0.0   $0.0      
                   
Volume/Price ($18.1 ) $2.5   $3.1   ($8.0 ) ($20.5 ) ($4.5 ) $7.1      
% Change   -18%     8%     8%     -36%     -11%     -7%     13%      


Operating Income and Margins            
(in millions)   For the First Quarter 2020
    Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated
Operating Income / (Loss)   $ 18.8   $ 12.1   $ (2.2 ) $ (14.9 ) $ 13.8  
% Operating Income To Net Sales     11.5%     21.9%     -3.6%       5.2%  
             
Restructuring   $ 0.6   $ 0.2   $ 0.1   $ -   $ 0.9  
             
Operating Income/(Loss) before Restructuring   $ 19.4   $ 12.3   $ (2.1 ) $ (14.9 ) $ 14.7  
% Operating Income to Net Sales Before Restructuring     11.8%     22.2%         5.5%  
             
             
Operating Income and Margins            
(in millions)   For the First Quarter 2019
    Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated
Operating Income / (Loss)   $ 19.2   $ 12.3   $ (4.3 ) $ (15.1 ) $ 12.1  
% Operating Income To Net Sales     10.2%     20.4%     -8.1%       4.2%  
             
Restructuring   $ 0.5   $ -   $ 0.6   $ -   $ 1.1  
             
Operating Income/(Loss) before Restructuring   $ 19.7   $ 12.3   $ (3.7 ) $ (15.1 ) $ 13.2  
% Operating Income to Net Sales Before Restructuring     10.5%     20.4%         4.5%  
                         

Water Systems

Water Systems sales in the U.S. and Canada decreased by 14 percent overall compared to the first quarter 2019, primarily due to lower sales of dewatering equipment.  Sales of dewatering equipment decreased by nearly 54 percent due to lower sales in rental channels and substantial uncertainty in oil production end markets. Sales of groundwater pumping equipment increased by 2 percent versus the first quarter 2019.  Sales of surface pumping equipment decreased by 14 percent on lower sales of both wastewater and water transfer systems as customers in this channel began to feel the impact of the Global Pandemic and lowered their own inventory levels.

Water Systems sales in markets outside the U.S. and Canada decreased by 11 percent overall.  Foreign currency translation decreased sales by 9 percent.  Outside the U.S. and Canada, Water Systems organic sales decreased by 2 percent, primarily driven by the Asia Pacific markets as customers in Korea, Japan and China were impacted by the Global Pandemic. 

Water Systems operating income was $18.8 million in the first quarter 2020, compared to $19.2 million in the first quarter 2019 primarily driven by lower revenues.

Fueling Systems

Fueling Systems sales in the U.S. and Canada increased by 7 percent compared to the first quarter 2019.  The increase was principally in piping, pumping and fuel management systems product lines.  Outside the U.S. and Canada, Fueling Systems revenues declined by 30 percent, driven by lower sales in Asia Pacific, primarily China.

Fueling Systems operating income was $12.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $12.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. 

Distribution

Distribution sales were $60.4 million in the first quarter 2020, versus first quarter 2019 sales of $53.3 million.  The Distribution segment organic sales increased 13 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019.   More favorable weather conditions versus the first quarter last year contributed to the revenue growth.

The Distribution segment recorded an operating loss of $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to a loss of $4.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. 

Overall

The Company’s consolidated gross profit was $90.3 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase from the first quarter of 2019 gross profit of $89.5 million.  The gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 33.9 percent in the first quarter of 2020 versus 30.8 percent in the first quarter of 2019 and improved primarily due to better price realization and product sales mix.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $75.6 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $76.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. SG&A expenses were lower in part because of foreign currency translation versus the prior year and companywide efforts to lower spending in response to the impacts of the Global Pandemic.

Liquidity

The Company ended the first quarter of 2020 with a cash balance of $40 million and had total incremental borrowing capacity of $478 million as follows:

   
(In Million USD) At 3/31/20
Current Leverage Ratio Per Bank Agreements (a)   0.63  
   
Trailing Twelve Month Free Cash Flow (b) $ 154.5  
Trailing Twelve Month Free Cash Flow Conversion (b)   158%  
   
Additional Borrowing Capacity Available (a) $ 478.4  
Cash On Hand $ 40.0  
Total Liquidity Available $ 518.4  
   
(a) Per Bank Borrowing Agreements currently in place.  
(b) Free Cash Flow is Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities, less net additions to property, plant and equipment.  Free Cash Flow Conversion is Free Cash Flow divided by Net Income.
 

The Company believes it has enough liquidity to meet its operating and cash flow requirements for the foreseeable future.

Effects of the Global Pandemic

The top priority of the Company is the health and welfare of its employees and partners around the world.  In response to the health risks posed by the Global Pandemic, the Company implemented and has been following the recommended hygiene and social distancing practices promulgated by the United States Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization.

The Company’s products and services are generally viewed as essential in most jurisdictions in which the Company operates.  Accordingly, the Company’s global manufacturing and distribution operations generally remain open subject to temporary government mandated closures which have occurred in China, Italy, South Africa, India and several countries in South America. These temporary closures have not had a material impact on the ability to supply products to the Company’s customers.

The Company has assessed the end markets it serves to determine changes in demand patterns and customer behaviors.  From this assessment, the Company currently believes that the most significant risks to the previously provided financial outlook for 2020 are a reduction of large dewatering equipment sales in the Water Systems segment; Water Systems customers “de-stocking” their inventory, particularly in the U.S. and Canada plumbing channel; and, the deferral or cancellation of the construction of new filling stations in the Fueling Systems segment in the U.S and Canada.  Additionally, the strengthening of the U.S. dollar versus most international currencies will result in lower translations of both Net Sales and earnings from many of the Company’s businesses outside the U.S.  Beyond these specific end market considerations, the Company may experience other negative impacts to profitability from various government mandated closures and related customer behavior.

Additional adverse financial impacts from these risks include lost operational efficiencies, de-leveraging of the manufacturing fixed costs base due to lower manufactured volumes, and the potential for higher bad debt expense.

The Company has taken action to offset the negative impacts of these risks by implementing various reductions in all discretionary spending.

Commenting on the outlook for 2020 and the effects of the Global Pandemic, Mr. Sengstack said:

“After considering the impacts of the Global Pandemic that we have outlined here, we are withdrawing our 2020 financial guidance. We will revisit the subject of guidance after the second quarter.

Despite the unprecedented and rapidly evolving environment we’re in, I remain confident in our Company’s ability to serve our customers and meet whatever marketplace demands we face.  Our people are our greatest strength and are proving once again why Franklin Electric is such a great company.”

A conference call to review earnings and other developments in the business will commence at 9:00 am ET.  The first quarter 2020 earnings call will be available via a live webcast.  The webcast will be available in a listen only mode by going to:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/thsfw4zo

If you intend to ask questions during the call, please dial in using 877.643.7158 for domestic calls and 914.495.8565 for international calls.  The conference ID is: 5472646.

A replay of the conference call will be available Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 12:00 noon ET through noon ET on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, by dialing 855.859.2056 for domestic calls and 404.537.3406 for international calls.  The replay passcode is: 5472646.

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.

   
  FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
  CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
  (Unaudited)
         
  (In thousands, except per share amounts)      
         
    First Quarter Ended
    March 31,   March 31,
     2020     2019 
         
  Net sales $ 266,754     $ 290,715  
         
  Cost of sales   176,437       201,209  
         
  Gross profit   90,317       89,506  
         
  Selling, general, and administrative expenses   75,623       76,299  
         
  Restructuring expense   873       1,086  
         
  Operating income   13,821       12,121  
                 
  Interest expense   (1,234 )     (2,342 )
  Other income/(expense), net   (202 )     239  
  Foreign exchange income/(expense)   962       589  
         
  Income before income taxes   13,347       10,607  
         
  Income tax (benefit)/expense   2,555       1,480  
         
  Net income $ 10,792     $ 9,127  
         
  Less:  Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   (149 )     (71 )
         
  Net income attributable to Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $ 10,643     $ 9,056  
         
  Income per share:      
  Basic $ 0.23     $ 0.19  
  Diluted $ 0.23     $ 0.19  
         


FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
       
(In thousands)      
       
  March 31   December 31,
    2020       2019  
ASSETS      
       
Cash and equivalents $ 39,987     $ 64,405  
Receivables, net   167,590       173,327  
Inventories   310,006       300,246  
Other current assets   25,472       29,466  
Total current assets   543,055       567,444  
       
Property, plant, and equipment, net   188,646       201,328  
Right-of-Use Asset, net   26,583       27,621  
Goodwill and other assets   391,249       398,350  
Total assets $ 1,149,533     $ 1,194,743  
       
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
       
Accounts payable $ 88,388     $ 82,593  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   51,828       71,454  
Current lease liability   9,451       9,838  
Current maturities of long-term debt and      
short-term borrowings   41,720       21,879  
Total current liabilities   191,387       185,764  
       
Long-term debt   92,563       93,141  
Long-term lease liability   17,134       17,785  
Income taxes payable non-current   11,964       11,965  
Deferred income taxes   27,117       27,598  
Employee benefit plans   37,057       38,288  
Other long-term liabilities   19,090       21,769  
 
Redeemable noncontrolling interest   (245 )     (236 )
       
Total equity   753,466       798,669  
Total liabilities and equity $ 1,149,533     $ 1,194,743  
       



FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES        
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS        
(Unaudited)        
  Three Months Ended  
(In thousands)              
  March 31,     March 31,  
  2020     2019  
Cash flows from operating activities:              
Net income $ 10,792     $ 9,127  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net              
cash flows from operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization   9,199       9,268  
Non-Cash Lease Expense   1,962       2,805  
Share-based compensation   4,352       3,230  
Other   (938 )     (96 )
Changes in assets and liabilities:              
Receivables   (2,574 )     (6,517 )
Inventory   (19,952 )     (20,986 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   (4,223 )     1,309  
Operating Leases   (1,962 )     (2,804 )
Other   (1,312 )     1,729  
               
Net cash flows from operating activities   (4,656 )     (2,935 )
               
Cash flows from investing activities:              
Additions to property, plant, and equipment   (5,535 )     (5,220 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment   25       64  
Acquisitions and investments   (5,626 )     (5,405 )
Other investing activities   -       3  
               
Net cash flows from investing activities   (11,136 )     (10,558 )
               
Cash flows from financing activities:              
Change in debt   19,670       19,669  
Proceeds from issuance of common stock   871       1,251  
Purchases of common stock   (16,981 )     (4,329 )
Dividends paid   (7,240 )     (6,723 )
Net cash flows from financing activities   (3,680 )     9,868  
               
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   (4,946 )     (1,184 )
Net change in cash and equivalents   (24,418 )     (4,809 )
Cash and equivalents at beginning of period   64,405       59,173  
Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 39,987     $ 54,364  
               
   

 

"Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company’s financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company’s business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases, raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, the Company’s accounting policies, future trends, epidemics and pandemics, and other risks which are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

