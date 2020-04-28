Altair to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, May 7, 2020
/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing, and data analytics, will release its financial results for the first quarter 2020, ended March 31, 2020, after the market close on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Management will hold a conference call and webcast on Friday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to review and discuss the Company’s results for the first quarter. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at http://investor.altair.com.
|What:
|Altair’s First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
|When:
|Friday, May 8, 2020
|Time:
|8:30 a.m. ET
|Live Call:
|(866) 754-5204, Domestic
(636) 812-6621, International
|Replay:
|(855) 859-2056, Conference ID 4162917, Domestic
(404) 537-3406, Conference ID 4162917, International
|Webcast:
|http://investor.altair.com (live and replay)
About Altair
Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC) and data analytics. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.
Media Relations
Dave Simon
Altair
248-614-2400 ext. 332
dls@altair.com
Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
Lindsay Savarese
212-331-8417
ir@altair.com
