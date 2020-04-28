Altair to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, May 7, 2020

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing, and data analytics, will release its financial results for the first quarter 2020, ended March 31, 2020, after the market close on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Management will hold a conference call and webcast on Friday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to review and discuss the Company’s results for the first quarter. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at http://investor.altair.com .



What: Altair’s First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call When: Friday, May 8, 2020 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Live Call: (866) 754-5204, Domestic

(636) 812-6621, International Replay: (855) 859-2056, Conference ID 4162917, Domestic

(404) 537-3406, Conference ID 4162917, International Webcast: http://investor.altair.com (live and replay)

About Altair

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC) and data analytics. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com .

Media Relations

Dave Simon

Altair

248-614-2400 ext. 332

dls@altair.com

Investor Relations

The Blueshirt Group

Monica Gould

212-871-3927

Lindsay Savarese

212-331-8417

ir@altair.com



