Gordon Brothers Names Evren Ozargun as Managing Director of Corporate Development and Credit

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring, and investment firm, announced today the appointment of Evren Ozargun as Managing Director of Corporate Development and Credit.



In his role, Ozargun will serve as advisor to senior leadership, helping set and execute the firm’s strategic agenda, including identifying and supporting new initiatives, pursuing new alliances, and structuring complex transactions. Additionally, Ozargun will work directly with the Gordon Brothers’ deal teams to underwrite and monitor high-impact investments that involve both debt and equity transactions.



“I’m excited to have Evren onboard to help drive our strategic efforts,” said Larry Sax, Gordon Brothers’ Chief Operating Officer. “Evren’s experience in the asset-based lending and restructuring markets will be invaluable as we look to pursue new initiatives and business partnerships that complement our existing service offerings and capabilities,” he added.



Ozargun has 20 years of experience in the middle-market asset-based and cash flow lending, appraisal, and disposition industries. Before joining Gordon Brothers, he held several titles at Crystal Financial, a Boston-based commercial finance company, most recently as Senior Managing Director. Prior to Crystal Financial, Ozargun was Director of Audit & Appraisal at Wells Fargo Retail Finance. He started his career at The Ozer Group before Gordon Brothers acquired the appraisal firm in 2005.



“I have known of Gordon Brothers for many years and worked alongside them during my career, so I am thrilled to have joined the team,” said Ozargun. “My previous experience and expertise are a great fit to advise and support the firm in reaching its future goals.”



Ozargun holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Entrepreneurial Studies from Babson College.



