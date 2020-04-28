New Yummy Combs® Provide Dogs with Dental Flossing and an Impressive Dose of Nutrition All in One Chew

Combination of patented honeycomb design and nutritious ingredients re-shape the dog treat category

/EIN News/ -- Kansas City, MO, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kansas City (April 28, 2020) — Cleaning a dog’s teeth has never been easier, safer and more nutritious, thanks to a unique, great tasting dental chew launching this month at PetSmart stores nationwide.

Co-created by thought leaders in veterinary and food science, Yummy Combs® infuse a unique shape with 44 percent protein and a wealth of essential vitamins and minerals to not only promote canine oral care but also boost energy, joint health, mobility and total wellness.

“Yummy Combs are a new plateau in dog treats,” says Joe Roetheli, serial pet product entrepreneur and co-inventor of Yummy Combs. He and his wife, Judy, co-founded Pet’s Pet’s Best Life, a company dedicated to improving pet health and nutrition, which is launching Yummy Combs as its first product.

“The functional, innovative shape is different by design to address serious oral health and safety issues including the number one disease in dogs — periodontal disease — as well as gulping. Plus, Yummy Combs contain a complete and balanced formula of ingredients including much more protein than conventional treats. Yummy Combs are different from your run-of-the mill pet treats inside and outside.”

A breakthrough in canine oral care

Yummy Combs have a patented six-sided perimeter filled with small hexagonal pockets. This patented design fosters teeth flossing to the gum line — deterring gingivitis and periodontal disease — while the hard-inner hexagonal walls help scrape and clean teeth. The thin walls of Yummy Combs allow dogs to break down the chew, speeding solubility and digestion, and the wide design helps deter gulping. Yummy Combs come in five sizes to align with your dog’s weight classification.

“It is very important to feed the proper size treat for your dog’s weight,” says Roetheli. “Our team remains very conscious of safety in developing the shape and five sizes of Yummy Combs.”

Although regular visits to the veterinarian remain the gold standard for the assessment and treatment of canine dental issues, Yummy Combs were conceived to provide a safe means for chipping away at the buildup of tartar and plaque on dogs’ teeth, precursors to gingivitis and periodontal disease.

Veterinarians with clinical expertise in canine dentistry have endorsed the novel shape and its benefits. According to Dr. Jan Bellows, past president of the American Veterinary Dental College, the Veterinary Dental Forum and the Foundation for Veterinary Dentistry, “Yummy Combs have a high probability of cleaning above and below the gum lines where the dangerous periodontal disease gets its start. This is certainly a product worthy of consideration.”

A nutritional powerhouse

In addition to their uniquely functional shape, Yummy Combs are packed with nutrition. Unlike many conventional treats which have minimal protein content, Yummy Combs are made of a 44 percent protein-rich recipe, primarily comprised of chicken and containing all amino acids. They also contain 12 ingredients for wellness, including dried honey and salmon oil, with each vitamin and mineral scientifically chosen to promote good health.

The thin walled construction of Yummy Combs allows production at low temperatures ensuring that the active ingredients in the formula are not compromised during the manufacturing process. No artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, gluten or GMO’s are included in the Yummy Combs formula.

Available nationwide

Yummy Combs are launching in PetSmart stores across the country on May 1st. 12 ounce cartons and singles are available in five sizes for extra small to extra big dogs. Each Yummy Comb is individually foil wrapped to ensure freshness, deter contamination, and provide convenience in carrying the chew in your purse or pocket.

Dog Size XS



(5.5-12 pounds) S



(13-25 pounds) M



(26-50 pounds) L



(51-100 pounds) XL



(Over 100 pounds) # of Chews



(per 12 Oz/340g Package) 48 21 15 9 6

The manufacturer’s suggested retail price for Yummy Combs is $19.99 to $21.99. They can also be purchased at independent pet retailers nationwide and at veterinarian offices in the United States and, coming soon, in Canada.

About Pet’s Best Life

Yummy Combs are the first pet product innovation developed by Pet’s Best Life, a Kansas City-based company dedicated to helping pets live their best lives through quality nutrition and innovation. Pet’s Best Life is comprised of thought leaders and pet lovers with expertise in veterinary medicine, physiology, biochemistry and chemical engineering. Led by Dr. Joe and Judy Roetheli, their team has decades of experience in animal nutrition and health and has invented some of the world’s most loved and trusted pet and animal health products.

