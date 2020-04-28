NSF International Introduces New Online Resources to Show Kids How to Be Handwashing Heroes

Newly launched Scrub Club® includes rebranded cast of heroes that teach kids healthy hand hygiene

/EIN News/ -- Ann Arbor, Mich., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public health organization NSF International launched a completely revamped Scrub Club® website to engage three- to eight-year-old kids in learning the importance of hand hygiene and the five steps of washing their hands. It’s a timely reboot given the current COVID-19 pandemic. The website includes a brand-new cast of characters and free digital resources ranging from animated music videos to printable worksheets.

“Our Scrub Club® characters have helped children understand how to properly wash their hands for more than a decade,” says Sharon Devine, Senior Director of Communications at NSF International. “Our hope is that households can engage in these fun and educational activities together and understand how handwashing is so critical in preventing the spread of germs and viruses like the novel coronavirus.”

NSF’s Scrub Club® was created as an educational tool for teachers and parents nearly 15 years ago with the support of the Partnership for Food Safety Education and the American Red Cross. Updates to the website not only modernize the characters, but align with the most current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for handwashing.

“Since bacteria and viruses can spread from person to person after you touch your eyes, nose and mouth or touch a contaminated surface, it’s important to protect yourself through proper and frequent handwashing,” says Mindy Costello, Scrub Club® Program Manager and Consumer Information Specialist at NSF International. “The Scrub Club® heroes teach kids to wash their hands for a full 20 seconds before rinsing and drying them completely.”

While the Scrub Club® relaunch was originally scheduled to coincide with the 2020 back-to-school season, NSF decided to debut the website early to assist parents and teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic. NSF will continue to add resources to the site and welcomes feedback submitted to scrubclub@nsf.org.

“Working together and engaging with NSF’s Scrub Club®, we can show kids how to be heroes and protect themselves by keeping their hands clean,” adds Devine.

Kids can become Scrub Club® heroes and receive an official certificate by completing all activities and worksheets. Be sure to also follow NSF’s Scrub Club® on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram for new updates and activities as they become available.

For media inquiries, please contact Lindsay Karpinskas at lkarpinskas@nsf.org.

NSF International (nsf.org) is an independent, global organization that facilitates standards development, and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in 180 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

