A Recipe for Safely Preparing Food at Home during COVID-19

Ashley Eisenbeiser, MS, CFS, Senior Director, Food and Product Safety Programs, FMI
What’s for dinner? It is one of those age-old questions. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the question has evolved and it’s not just what’s for dinner, but what’s for breakfast? Lunch? Snack? Dessert? Some families may be cooking more at home and the food that is in the fridge or pantry will dictate the answer. For others, food delivery and takeout has become the new normal. No matter what the answer is to that question, there is a common theme of where dinner will be…at home.
Whether shopping in a store, receiving groceries at your doorstep, or preparing a meal at home, food safety is just as important today, as it was before the COVID-19 pandemic. Families can follow the recipe below for simple food safety steps to help protect themselves from foodborne illness.
Step 1: Shop Safely
Step 2: Store Food Safely
Step 3: Prepare Food Safely
Step 4: Enjoy Food Safely
When you are spending more time in the kitchen cooking for loved ones, remember the food safety basics to keep your family healthy: Clean – Separate – Cook – Chill.
Family Meals COVID-19 Tips
