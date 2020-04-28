ZINFI, the Leader in Channel Management Automation, Earns Microsoft Gold Certification For the Fourth Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- Software development team recognized for a broad range of competencies in developing a comprehensive set of web and mobile applications for channel management

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc. , a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announced that its engineering team has received Microsoft Gold Certification for the fourth consecutive year for its work on ZINFI’s end-to-end, fully integrated channel management automation solutions. Microsoft awards this prestigious certification to software development companies building best-in-class solutions on Microsoft’s web services platform. As part of the certification process, employees must take a series of classes and pass specified exams. Participation in the Gold Certification program is one of many ongoing continual improvement initiatives ZINFI is undertaking as it continues to develop and enhance a comprehensive set of modular solutions that enable vendors selling through a partner network to drive profitable revenue growth and rapid return on investment.

“Commitment to technical excellence and continuous innovation has been an integral part of our company culture and our everyday practice since the very beginning,” said Sugata Sanyal, founder & CEO, of ZINFI Technologies, Inc. “That’s why we participate in the Microsoft Gold Certification program, and it’s also why we have have our employees at every level and in every department actively engaged in training and certification programs. It’s all part of a larger effort to serve the evolving needs of our customers and their partners by listening carefully to their feedback and finding creative ways to solve their problems.”

ZINFI’s Unified Channel Management innovation incorporates three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications, including partner relationship management automation, partner marketing management and partner sales management. These applications enable organizations selling via the channel to integrate the full spectrum of channel partner management activities—from recruitment, onboarding, training and certification to lead management, co-branded demand generation, sales performance and success, and on to fulfillment and renewal management.

ZINFI continues to attract broad recognition from both users and analysts for its innovation in channel management automation. In April 2020, ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2020 report, earning perfect (5 out of 5) scores for “Product innovation roadmap,” “Pricing strategy,” “Supporting products and services” and “Number of employees.” The report cited ZINFI’s “commitment to modularity” as a key differentiator—which makes its platform suitable for both SMBs and large global manufacturers—and highlighted ZINFI’s “strong workflow and collaborations tools.” ZINFI was also named a leader in two previous Forrester reports: The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2018 report , and The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management Q4 2018 report .

In addition, G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website, placed ZINFI in the “leaders” quadrant in its Spring 2020 Best Partner Management Software category. ZINFI earned scores of 90% or higher on every G2 metric, which included Quality of Support (98%), Meets Requirements (95%), Ease of Doing Business With (94%) and Ease of Use (92%). G2 scores are based on the responses of real, verified users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

To access more information about ZINFI’s partner relationship management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI’s best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog .

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI’s global marketing services team members.

