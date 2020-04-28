FTI Consulting, OCR International and Pillsbury To Sponsor Defence Exports 2020

Defence Exports 2020

SMi Group’s 2020 Defence Exports conference will be sponsored by FTI Consulting, OCR International and Pillsbury

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conference organisers, SMi Group, are proud to announce that the 15th annual Defence Exports conference will take place on the 16th – 17th September 2020 in London to explore emerging issues and challenges facing the defence industry, with insights from key nations leading the way in defence procurement.Registration is open and a £300 early bird discount will be applied to bookings made by 30th April 2020 at http://www.defence-exports.com/EINpr2 The conference will be sponsored by FTI Consulting, OCR International and Pillsbury, who will each be presenting an important briefing:"Export Control Reform in Europe: It's Not Just a US Topic"Presented by Mr Jim Huish, Managing Director - Export Controls and Sanctions, FTI ConsultingThe FTI Consulting Export Controls and Sanctions practice is a truly global practice that operates seamlessly across all jurisdictions and industries to provide timely, comprehensive and practical advice. They help their clients to navigate the complexity of export controls and sanctions compliance by simplifying them into manageable, actionable, and auditable internal controls.“Session To Be Confirmed”Presented by Mr Thomas Mathew, Vice-President, Global Trade Solutions, OCR Services IncWith over 30 years' experience in global trade management solutions, OCR’s Global EASE software suite automates and enhances supply chain processes and procedures. With a global presence that spans the US, UK, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, OCR specialises in export / import software, licence management and compliance solutions."Supply Chain Challenges for Defense Contractors in a Post COVID19 World"Presented by Ms Nancy Fischer, Partner, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pitmann LLPPillsbury, a dynamic full-service law firm has offices located across the globe to service their clients. Pillsbury’s international trade practice advises clients on a wide range of topics including export controls, foreign investment and industrial security regulations, anticorruption laws, customs matters, economic embargoes, international arbitration and anti-dumping and subsidy disputes.Those interested in sponsoring Defence Exports 2020 alongside FTI Consulting, OCR International and Pillsbury should contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available on the event website at http://www.defence-exports.com/EINpr2 --END—Defence Exports 202016th – 17th September 2020London, United KingdomSponsors & Exhibitors: FTI Consulting, OCR International and PillsburyFor sponsorship and exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.For delegate queries, contact James Hitchen at jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6054.About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



