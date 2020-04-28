Coronavirus - Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda (27-04-2020)

All the 2,557 samples tested were NEGATIVE for COVID-19 at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). Of these, 319 samples were from the community while 2,238 samples were from truck drivers at border points of entry. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases still stands at 79.

The current 18 admitted COVID-19 confirmed cases are all in stable condition at Mulago National Hospital (2), Entebbe Grade 8 Hospital (9), Arua Regional Referral Hospital (4), Jinja Regional Referral Hospital (1), Masaka Regional Referral Hospital (1). and Kabale Regional Referral Hospital (1).

A total of 47 patients have since recovered from COVID-19 and have been discharged from hospital.

Out of the confirmed foreign truck drivers, 6 Kenyans and 8 Tanzanians returned to their respective countries.



