JOYY Inc. Filed 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F

/EIN News/ -- GUANGZHOU, China, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (Nasdaq: YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company”), a global social media platform, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, 2020. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.yy.com.



The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s Investor Relations Department, JOYY Inc., Building B-1, North Block of Wanda Plaza, No. 79 Wanbo 2nd Road, Panyu District, Guangzhou 511442, the People's Republic of China.



About JOYY Inc.



JOYY Inc. is a global social media platform. The Company’s highly engaged users contribute to a vibrant social community by creating, sharing, and enjoying a vast range of entertainment content and activities. JOYY enables users to interact with each other in real time through online live media and offers users a uniquely engaging and immersive entertainment experience. JOYY owns YY Live, a leading live streaming social media platform in China, and holds non-controlling interests in Huya, a leading game live streaming platform in China. In addition, JOYY Inc. completed the acquisition of Bigo in March 2019. Bigo is a fast-growing global tech company. Headquartered in Singapore, Bigo owns Bigo Live, a leading global live streaming platform outside China; Likee, a leading global short-form video social platform; imo, a global video communication app, and other social applications. JOYY has created an online community for global video and live streaming users. JOYY Inc. was listed on the NASDAQ in November 2012.



Investor Relations Contact:



JOYY Inc.

Matthew Zhao

Maggie Yan

Tel: +86 (20) 8212-0000

Email: IR@YY.com



ICR, Inc.

Jack Wang

Tel: (+1) 646 915-1611

Email: IR@YY.com



