Deception Technology Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Stunning Growth | GuardiCore, Attivo Networks, LogRhythm

Global Deception Technology Market SWOT analysis & Key Business Strategies | The Biggest Opportunity Of 2020” — Nidhi Bhawsar

NEW JERSEY, USA , UNITED STATES, April 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Deception Technology Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It’s a 360-degree overview of the global market's competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period. Some of the key players profiled in the study are GuardiCore Ltd. (Israel), SEC Technologies, s.r.o. (Slovakia), Shape Security Inc. (United States), Attivo Networks, Inc. (United States), TrapX Security, Inc. (United States), LogRhythm Inc. (United States), Allure Security Technology, Inc. (United States), Smokescreen Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Fidelis Cybersecurity (United States) and Cymmetria Inc. (Israel)

Definition:

The cybersecurity threats are increasing day by day with the introduction to a number of hacking techniques and virtual tools. It leads to increase the organization expenses in incorporating the losses incurred by hacking attacks. Thus, the demand for deception technology has been increased across the glove to minimize and track the hacking attacks. Deception technology secures the network systems from harmful malware, assists in tracking the actions of the hackers as well as prevent the possible damage which can be caused by unauthorized access to the organizations’ own network. With the growing adoption of IoT enabled and cloud-based applications need of deception technology has been increased over the past couple of years.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the worldwide reaction to it has compelled companies to radically rethink their strategies and the way they operate. We salute the industry experts helping companies survive and sustain in this pandemic. At AMA Market Analysts, are undertaking continuous efforts to provide analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Deception Technology Market. We are working diligently to help companies take rapid decisions by studying.

Each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in the research report. The competitive landscape of the market has been elaborated by studying a number of factors such as the best manufacturers, prices and revenues. Global Deception Technology Market is accessible to readers in a logical, wise format. Driving and restraining factors are listed in this study report to help you understand the positive and negative aspects in front of your business.

Market Trend

• Adoption of Advanced Deception Systems Capable of Tracking Hackers

• Inclusion of Hacking Technique Tracing and Analytics Tools

Market Drivers

• Rising Instances of Fishing, Key Logger and Zero-Day Attacks

• Growing Adoption of Safe and Secure IoT Based Applications

Opportunities

• Escalating Demand for Cyber Security Tools from North American Market

• Increasing Need for Protecting Data Centers and Networks

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The Global Deception Technology segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Application security, Data Security, Endpoint security, Network security), Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud-based), End User (Government Organizations, Large Enterprises, SMEs)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Objectives of the Study

• To Define, Describe, and Segment The Global Deception Technology Market On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

• To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

• To estimate the size of the Global Deception Technology Market in terms of value.

• To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Global Deception Technology Market, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

• To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Global Deception Technology Market and various regions.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Global Deception Technology Market.

• To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Deception Technology Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Deception Technology market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Deception Technology Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Deception Technology

Chapter 4: Presenting the Deception Technology Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Deception Technology market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

