Tom Nelson, Prominent LA Gym Owner, Responds To the Fitness Industry’s Adaptability During Coronavirus Pandemic

Tom Nelson, Owner of Muscle Mechanics Muscle Mechanics

“The ones who are able to adapt and go online will be the ones who come out ahead” - Tom Nelson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the globe, many companies have plunged into a downward spiral as the growing uncertainty causes global market shares to plummet. Industries such as airlines, gasoline, vehicles, and tourism have gone through huge hits. Meanwhile, companies that supply items like workout equipment are struggling to satisfy a rising demand. Although very few companies were prepared this past month for the extended closure of gyms, several brands have used this period to push the limits of what the fitness industry can offer in an online format. Improving fitness material, accessibility, and help online are just a few silver linings that have followed these difficult times.

West Hollywood's Top Trainer, owner of Muscle Mechanics and recent winner of the Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Gym in Los Angeles - 2020”, Tom Nelson agrees with the entrepreneurship skills needed right away to adapt through unpredictable times. Tom states, “The Coronavirus has created uncertain times for many businesses. But, the ones who are able to adapt and go online will be the ones who come out ahead”.

The fitness industry has undergone its fair share of uncertainty as governments order all non-essential public locations, including gyms, to be closed. While several health clubs took the brunt of it, a few have managed to find innovative ways of staying important. “The fitness industry, in particular, is one that has been moving towards a more virtual audience, anyway.” Although there was no guarantee that such closures would come at the beginning of 2020, with the aid of social networking sites such as Facebook and Instagram, many gyms and trainers began switching to virtual workouts.

Tom says, “The gym closures have simply hastened the pace at which these changes occur.” Indeed, several gym owners and trainers have now introduced these improvements. Even though home orders have been put in Los Angeles until May 15, it is really difficult to tell if this date is certain, leaving businesses to adapt aggressively and find creative ways to help their clients.



Tom Nelson

https://musclemechanics.com/tom-nelson/

Tom Nelson is West Hollywood’s Top Trainer and owner of Muscle Mechanics, which is a gym that is completely private, fully stocked with commercial quality exercise equipment.

Tom has been a fitness enthusiast his entire life but decided to make it his career 15 years ago. In that time, Tom scored the highest in the history of the ISSA certification board, built the largest Private Training Facility in Los Angeles and have been named West Hollywood’s Top Trainer by his peers in the fitness industry. He has also had an outstanding record as a bodybuilding and figure trainer that is unequalled in the industry – 5 first place wins for men in bodybuilding and 16 first place wins for women in figure contests.

As opposed to simply being a Fitness Trainer, Tom considers himself to be a Fitness Teacher. In all his years as a Fitness Teacher and Nutrition Specialist, Tom has learned that the more someone understands about what they are trying to accomplish, the more successful they will be at it. So, instead of simply telling you what to do in each session, Tom teaches you how to exercise properly, which means you learn the most effective, efficient and safest ways to exercise.

In addition, he will teach you “everything” you need to know about nutrition and how to apply that knowledge to your life. Tom is one of the most sought-after Nutrition Specialists in the Los Angeles area, and has developed a system (patent pending) that simplifies nutrition so anyone can understand it. You will know exactly what to eat, and when, in order to accomplish any goal you set for yourself. You will also understand how to effectively “cheat” on your nutrition plan with absolutely no guilt.

Tom is one of the most sought-after Nutrition Specialists and Trainers in the Los Angeles area. His goal is to reach as many people as he can to spread his message of fitness and nutrition. “While my achievements are very public and well documented, it is my lesser-known accomplishments that are the most rewarding: helping many people lose over 100 pounds; providing nutritional guidance that can reverse illness and disease; improving quality of life for seniors; sponsoring Olympic and Paralympic Athletes; and, of course, the volunteer work that I do,” states Tom Nelson. “These are the things that make my job and life interesting, challenging, fun and rewarding!”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.