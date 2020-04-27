Arrow Funds Announces Fund Closure

/EIN News/ -- LAUREL, Md., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrow Funds announced today that the Arrow DOGS of the World ETF (NYSE Arca: DOGS) will close following a review of market demand. The Arrow Investments Trust Board of Trustees approved the closing and subsequent liquidation of DOGS. The Fund’s last day of trading will be May 4, 2020, which will also be the final day for creations or redemptions by authorized participants. The Fund will cease operations, withdraw its assets, and distribute the remaining proceeds to shareholders on May 15, 2020.



About Arrow: Arrow Funds is a provider of alternative and tactical investment solutions with a focus on education, research and client service as the cornerstones. To learn more, visit www.ArrowFunds.com.

