Summit State Bank Reports 69% Increase in Net Income for First Quarter 2020 and Declaration of Dividend

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ROSA, Calif., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit State Bank (Nasdaq: SSBI) today reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $2,415,000 and diluted earnings per share of $0.40. A quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share was declared for common shareholders.



Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a $0.12 per share quarterly dividend on April 27, 2020 to be paid on May 22, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2020.

Net Income and Results of Operations

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Summit State Bank (“Bank”) had net income of $2,415,000 and diluted earnings per share of $0.40 compared to $1,425,000 in net income and $0.23 diluted earnings per share for the same quarter in 2019.

Net income increased $990,000 or 69% the first quarter of 2020 compared to first quarter of 2019. Net interest income increased to $6,525,000 in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $5,547,000 in the first quarter of 2019.

“Summit spent the past three years implementing a strategic plan to restructure and grow the Bank’s balance sheet and earnings,” said Brian Reed, President and CEO. “We saw the Bank’s performance successfully shift in this direction in the second half of 2019 and continue growing into the first quarter of 2020.”

“With the recent impact to the economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank is aware that making changes to our operations and how we support our customers is imperative,” said Reed. “We are headed into a new era and although we do not know how the market will react in the medium to longer term, the Bank is planning for change. We will remain flexible and support our customers as we respond to these changing economic conditions.”

Non-interest income increased in the first quarter of 2020 to $1,929,000 compared to $493,000 in the first quarter of 2019. The Bank recognized $871,000 in gain from called securities and $697,000 in gains on sales of SBA guaranteed loan balances in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $167,000 in gains on sales of SBA guaranteed loans balances in the first quarter of 2019.

Reed notes that “due to the decreasing rate environment, several investment bonds originally purchased at a discount were called in the first quarter of 2020.”

Total loans and deposits also increased when comparing the first quarter of 2020 to first quarter of 2019; loans were $601,400,000 in 2020 compared to $509,989,000 in 2019 and deposits were $574,006,000 in 2020 compared to $555,255,000 in 2019. The net interest margin increased to 3.88% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 3.65% for the first quarter of 2019.

Annualized return on average assets for the first quarter of 2020 was 1.41%, annualized return on average equity was 14.13% and the efficiency ratio was 58.31% during the first quarter of 2020. The first quarter of 2019 had an annualized return on average assets of 0.92%, annualized return on average equity of 9.26% and efficiency ratio of 69.74%.

There was a $210,000 or 5% increase in operating expenses in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019. The increase in expenses is primarily due to an increase in employee expenses and occupancy costs.

Nonperforming assets were $472,000 or 0.07% of total assets at March 31, 2020 compared to $736,000 or 0.12% at March 31, 2019. The nonperforming assets at March 31, 2020, consist of loans which are predominantly secured by real property. The Bank had provision expense of $600,000 in the first quarter of 2020. The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.21% at March 31, 2020 and was 1.19% at March 31, 2019.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank, a local community bank, has total assets of $722 million and total equity of $68 million at March 31, 2020. Headquartered in Sonoma County, the Bank specializes in providing exceptional customer service and customized financial solutions to aid in the success of local small businesses and nonprofits throughout Sonoma County.

Summit State Bank is committed to embracing the diverse backgrounds, cultures and talents of its employees to create high performance and support the evolving needs of its customers and community it serves. At the center of diversity is inclusion, collaboration, and a shared vision for delivering superior service and results for shareholders. Presently, 75% of management are women and minorities with 60% represented on the Executive Management Team. Through the engagement of its team, Summit State Bank has received many esteemed awards including: Best Business Bank, Corporate Philanthropy Award and Best Places to Work in the North Bay. Summit State Bank’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol SSBI. Further information can be found at www.summitstatebank.com .

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the Bank will be conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank’s control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s view only as of the date hereof. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Contact: Brian Reed, President and CEO, Summit State Bank (707) 568-4908





SUMMIT STATE BANK AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands except earnings per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 7,820 $ 6,452 Interest on deposits with banks 44 101 Interest on investment securities 369 590 Dividends on FHLB stock 59 54 Total interest income 8,292 7,197 Interest expense: Deposits 1,445 1,471 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 322 179 Total interest expense 1,767 1,650 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 6,525 5,547 Provision for loan losses 600 100 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,925 5,447 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 214 190 Rental income 87 90 Net gain on loan sales 697 167 Net securities gain 871 - Other income 60 46 Total non-interest income 1,929 493 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 2,723 2,657 Occupancy and equipment 383 423 Other expenses 1,316 1,132 Total non-interest expense 4,422 4,212 Income before provision for income taxes 3,432 1,728 Provision for income taxes 1,017 303 Net income $ 2,415 $ 1,425 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.40 $ 0.23 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.40 $ 0.23 Basic weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 6,070 6,067 Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 6,074 6,073







SUMMIT STATE BANK AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except share data) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 36,493 $ 38,299 $ 18,628 Total cash and cash equivalents 36,493 38,299 18,628 Investment securities: Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost - 7,998 7,993 Available-for-sale (at fair value; amortized cost of $58,690, $53,591 and $71,610) 58,160 54,241 70,690 Total investment securities 58,160 62,239 78,683 Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $7,375, $6,769 and $6,139 601,400 576,548 509,989 Bank premises and equipment, net 6,270 6,301 6,364 Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 3,342 3,342 3,085 Goodwill 4,119 4,119 4,119 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 11,861 5,130 5,422 Total assets $ 721,645 $ 695,978 $ 626,290 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand - non interest-bearing $ 136,875 $ 129,084 $ 117,870 Demand - interest-bearing 66,412 69,383 62,140 Savings 27,459 28,359 26,503 Money market 123,341 128,377 112,553 Time deposits that meet or exceed the FDIC insurance limit 47,682 76,564 86,073 Other time deposits 172,237 142,070 150,116 Total deposits 574,006 573,837 555,255 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 69,300 45,600 4,700 Junior subordinated debt 5,865 5,862 - Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 4,273 3,335 2,970 Total liabilities 653,444 628,634 562,925 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - - Common stock, no par value; shares authorized - 30,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 6,069,600, 6,069,600 and 6,067,975 36,981 36,981 36,974 Retained earnings 31,593 29,906 27,039 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (373 ) 457 (648 ) Total shareholders' equity 68,201 67,344 63,365 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 721,645 $ 695,978 $ 626,290







Financial Summary (Dollars in thousands except per share data) As of and for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Statement of Income Data: Net interest income $ 6,525 $ 5,547 Provision for loan losses 600 100 Non-interest income 1,929 493 Non-interest expense 4,422 4,212 Provision for income taxes 1,017 303 Net income $ 2,415 $ 1,425 Selected per Common Share Data: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.40 $ 0.23 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.40 $ 0.23 Dividend per share $ 0.12 $ 0.12 Book value per common share (2) $ 11.24 $ 10.44 Selected Balance Sheet Data: Assets $ 721,645 $ 626,290 Loans, net 601,400 509,989 Deposits 574,006 555,255 Average assets 688,842 627,931 Average earning assets 673,731 616,014 Average shareholders' equity 68,569 62,388 Nonperforming loans 472 736 Total nonperforming assets 472 736 Troubled debt restructures (accruing) 2,061 2,472 Selected Ratios: Return on average assets (1) 1.41 % 0.92 % Return on average common shareholders' equity (1) 14.13 % 9.26 % Efficiency ratio (3) 58.31 % 69.74 % Net interest margin (1) 3.88 % 3.65 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.30 % 10.70 % Tier 1 capital ratio 10.30 % 10.70 % Total capital ratio 12.50 % 11.80 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.30 % 9.60 % Common dividend payout ratio (4) 30.14 % 51.09 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 9.95 % 9.94 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.08 % 0.14 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.07 % 0.12 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.21 % 1.19 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 1562.90 % 834.24 % (1) Annualized. (2) Total shareholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding. (3) Non-interest expenses to net interest and non-interest income, net of securities gains. (4) Common dividends divided by net income available for common shareholders.



