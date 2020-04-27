There were 707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,685 in the last 365 days.

Summit State Bank Reports 69% Increase in Net Income for First Quarter 2020 and Declaration of Dividend

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ROSA, Calif., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit State Bank (Nasdaq: SSBI) today reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $2,415,000 and diluted earnings per share of $0.40.  A quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share was declared for common shareholders.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a $0.12 per share quarterly dividend on April 27, 2020 to be paid on May 22, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2020.

Net Income and Results of Operations

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Summit State Bank (“Bank”) had net income of $2,415,000 and diluted earnings per share of $0.40 compared to $1,425,000 in net income and $0.23 diluted earnings per share for the same quarter in 2019.

Net income increased $990,000 or 69% the first quarter of 2020 compared to first quarter of 2019. Net interest income increased to $6,525,000 in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $5,547,000 in the first quarter of 2019.

“Summit spent the past three years implementing a strategic plan to restructure and grow the Bank’s balance sheet and earnings,” said Brian Reed, President and CEO. “We saw the Bank’s performance successfully shift in this direction in the second half of 2019 and continue growing into the first quarter of 2020.”

“With the recent impact to the economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank is aware that making changes to our operations and how we support our customers is imperative,” said Reed. “We are headed into a new era and although we do not know how the market will react in the medium to longer term, the Bank is planning for change. We will remain flexible and support our customers as we respond to these changing economic conditions.”                

Non-interest income increased in the first quarter of 2020 to $1,929,000 compared to $493,000 in the first quarter of 2019. The Bank recognized $871,000 in gain from called securities and $697,000 in gains on sales of SBA guaranteed loan balances in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $167,000 in gains on sales of SBA guaranteed loans balances in the first quarter of 2019.

Reed notes that “due to the decreasing rate environment, several investment bonds originally purchased at a discount were called in the first quarter of 2020.”

Total loans and deposits also increased when comparing the first quarter of 2020 to first quarter of 2019; loans were $601,400,000 in 2020 compared to $509,989,000 in 2019 and deposits were $574,006,000 in 2020 compared to $555,255,000 in 2019. The net interest margin increased to 3.88% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 3.65% for the first quarter of 2019.

Annualized return on average assets for the first quarter of 2020 was 1.41%, annualized return on average equity was 14.13% and the efficiency ratio was 58.31% during the first quarter of 2020. The first quarter of 2019 had an annualized return on average assets of 0.92%, annualized return on average equity of 9.26% and efficiency ratio of 69.74%.

There was a $210,000 or 5% increase in operating expenses in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019. The increase in expenses is primarily due to an increase in employee expenses and occupancy costs.

Nonperforming assets were $472,000 or 0.07% of total assets at March 31, 2020 compared to $736,000 or 0.12% at March 31, 2019. The nonperforming assets at March 31, 2020, consist of loans which are predominantly secured by real property. The Bank had provision expense of $600,000 in the first quarter of 2020. The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.21% at March 31, 2020 and was 1.19% at March 31, 2019.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank, a local community bank, has total assets of $722 million and total equity of $68 million at March 31, 2020. Headquartered in Sonoma County, the Bank specializes in providing exceptional customer service and customized financial solutions to aid in the success of local small businesses and nonprofits throughout Sonoma County. 

Summit State Bank is committed to embracing the diverse backgrounds, cultures and talents of its employees to create high performance and support the evolving needs of its customers and community it serves. At the center of diversity is inclusion, collaboration, and a shared vision for delivering superior service and results for shareholders. Presently, 75% of management are women and minorities with 60% represented on the Executive Management Team. Through the engagement of its team, Summit State Bank has received many esteemed awards including: Best Business Bank, Corporate Philanthropy Award and Best Places to Work in the North Bay.  Summit State Bank’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol SSBI. Further information can be found at www.summitstatebank.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the Bank will be conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank’s control.  Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated.  You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s view only as of the date hereof.  The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Contact: Brian Reed, President and CEO, Summit State Bank (707) 568-4908

             
SUMMIT STATE BANK AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands except earnings per share data)
             
             
        Three Months Ended
        March 31, 2020   March 31, 2019
        (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
             
Interest income:      
  Interest and fees on loans $ 7,820   $ 6,452
  Interest on deposits with banks   44     101
  Interest on investment securities   369     590
  Dividends on FHLB stock   59     54
    Total interest income   8,292     7,197
Interest expense:      
  Deposits   1,445     1,471
  Federal Home Loan Bank advances   322     179
    Total interest expense   1,767     1,650
    Net interest income before provision for loan losses   6,525     5,547
Provision for loan losses   600     100
    Net interest income after provision for loan losses   5,925     5,447
Non-interest income:      
  Service charges on deposit accounts   214     190
  Rental income   87     90
  Net gain on loan sales   697     167
  Net securities gain   871     -
  Other income   60     46
    Total non-interest income   1,929     493
Non-interest expense:      
  Salaries and employee benefits   2,723     2,657
  Occupancy and equipment   383     423
  Other expenses   1,316     1,132
    Total non-interest expense   4,422     4,212
    Income before provision for income taxes   3,432     1,728
Provision for income taxes   1,017     303
    Net income $ 2,415   $ 1,425
             
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.40   $ 0.23
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.40   $ 0.23
             
Basic weighted average shares of common stock outstanding   6,070     6,067
Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding   6,074     6,073



               
SUMMIT STATE BANK AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands except share data)
               
               
      March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019
      (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
               
ASSETS          
               
Cash and due from banks $ 36,493     $ 38,299   $ 18,628  
  Total cash and cash equivalents     36,493       38,299     18,628  
               
Investment securities:          
  Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost     -       7,998     7,993  
  Available-for-sale (at fair value; amortized cost of $58,690,          
  $53,591 and $71,610)     58,160       54,241     70,690  
  Total investment securities     58,160       62,239     78,683  
               
Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $7,375, $6,769 and $6,139   601,400       576,548     509,989  
Bank premises and equipment, net   6,270       6,301     6,364  
Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   3,342       3,342     3,085  
Goodwill     4,119       4,119     4,119  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   11,861       5,130     5,422  
               
  Total assets   $ 721,645     $ 695,978   $ 626,290  
               
LIABILITIES AND          
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
               
Deposits:            
  Demand - non interest-bearing $ 136,875     $ 129,084   $ 117,870  
  Demand - interest-bearing   66,412       69,383     62,140  
  Savings   27,459       28,359     26,503  
  Money market   123,341       128,377     112,553  
  Time deposits that meet or exceed the FDIC insurance limit   47,682       76,564     86,073  
  Other time deposits   172,237       142,070     150,116  
  Total deposits     574,006       573,837     555,255  
               
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   69,300       45,600     4,700  
Junior subordinated debt   5,865       5,862     -  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   4,273       3,335     2,970  
               
  Total liabilities     653,444       628,634     562,925  
               
Shareholders' equity          
  Preferred stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized;          
  no shares issued and outstanding     -       -     -  
  Common stock, no par value; shares authorized - 30,000,000 shares; issued        
  and outstanding 6,069,600, 6,069,600 and 6,067,975     36,981       36,981     36,974  
  Retained earnings     31,593       29,906     27,039  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net   (373 )     457     (648 )
               
  Total shareholders' equity     68,201       67,344     63,365  
               
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 721,645     $ 695,978   $ 626,290  
               



Financial Summary
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
         
    As of and for the
    Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2020   March 31, 2019
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Statement of Income Data:        
Net interest income   $ 6,525     $ 5,547  
Provision for loan losses     600       100  
Non-interest income     1,929       493  
Non-interest expense     4,422       4,212  
Provision for income taxes     1,017       303  
Net income   $ 2,415     $ 1,425  
         
Selected per Common Share Data:        
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.40     $ 0.23  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.40     $ 0.23  
Dividend per share   $ 0.12     $ 0.12  
Book value per common share (2)   $ 11.24     $ 10.44  
         
Selected Balance Sheet Data:        
Assets   $ 721,645     $ 626,290  
Loans, net     601,400       509,989  
Deposits     574,006       555,255  
Average assets     688,842       627,931  
Average earning assets     673,731       616,014  
Average shareholders' equity     68,569       62,388  
Nonperforming loans     472       736  
Total nonperforming assets     472       736  
Troubled debt restructures (accruing)     2,061       2,472  
         
Selected Ratios:        
Return on average assets (1)     1.41 %     0.92 %
Return on average common shareholders' equity (1)     14.13 %     9.26 %
Efficiency ratio (3)     58.31 %     69.74 %
Net interest margin (1)     3.88 %     3.65 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio     10.30 %     10.70 %
Tier 1 capital ratio     10.30 %     10.70 %
Total capital ratio     12.50 %     11.80 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     9.30 %     9.60 %
Common dividend payout ratio (4)     30.14 %     51.09 %
Average shareholders' equity to average assets     9.95 %     9.94 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.08 %     0.14 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.07 %     0.12 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans     1.21 %     1.19 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans     1562.90 %     834.24 %
 
(1) Annualized.        
(2) Total shareholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding.
(3) Non-interest expenses to net interest and non-interest income, net of securities gains.
(4) Common dividends divided by net income available for common shareholders.

 

Primary Logo

