EVERYONE CAN PLAY MUSIC THANKS TO THE JOUE PLAY INSTRUMENT

Joué Introduces an Innovative Music Instrument for a New Generation of Musicians

BORDEAUX, FRANCE, April 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joué Music Instruments, an innovative French-based music company plans to launch its next-generation instrument called Joué Play on popular crowdfunding site Kickstarter starting today. Joué aims to democratize music creation via engaging music instruments and a user-friendly app.Designed by Pascal Joguet, co-creator of the multi-touch Lemur controller made popular by artists such as Daft Punk and Nine Inch Nails, the Joué Play is a series of modular instruments that can turn even an amateur music lover into a creative musician. Three years ago, Joué launched its first MIDI controller aimed at seasoned musicians now used by many artists throughout the world today. The second generation Joué Play is specifically designed for amateur musicians looking for an easy, fun way to create meaningful music without complexity. Joué Play then introduces budding artists to a whole new way to share and co-create music with others. Crafted in France from sustainable materials Joué Play was designed by experienced musicians to please both touch and ear.“We wanted to eliminate the frustration of all people who do not play an instrument because of the complexity of the art. We are therefore delighted to offer simple and fun Joué instruments to a new generation of musicians. "says Joué founder and CEO Pascal Joguet. "At the crossroads of electronic machines and traditional instruments, we have created new types of instruments which encompass the power & ease of the digital world coupled with the expressivity and beauty of the traditional one.”Made of natural Beech wood, the Play board supports swappable silicone pads that resemble piano keys, guitar neck, synth keyboard or drum pads in addition to being easy to use: simply plug Joué Play into your tablet or smartphone, launch the app, and start making music. Joué Play’s colorful pads reminiscent of your favorite instruments make the experience fun regardless of music skill level. Perfect for parents who want their kids to get into music in a simple, fun way. Aspiring musicians alike can make a beat, add a deep pad sound, then switch to a distorted guitar solo in a snap and share it online via the dedicated app which allows you to play, record and make loops on the fly. Joué players can then share their music online and even collaborate with others. Easy to carry in a backpack, Joué Play allows creators to make music, jam with friends, practice on the road, or just have fun anywhere.Joué Play has won a 2020 CES Innovation Award and was named by TIME MAGAZINE, WIRED and Techcrunch as one of the best new products of CES 2020. Music lovers will have a chance to reserve their Joué Play via a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign that opens to backers starting April 28, at 9 am PST/ 12 pm EST, and runs until June 8th, 2020. Backers will have a chance to purchase the entire bundle which includes the Joué board and four instrument pads (drums, piano, guitar, and synthesizer) for a low $289. Please visit https://www.jouemusic.com for more information and updates on its upcoming campaign. If you’re interested in a review sample please contact press@jouemusic.com.About Joué Music InstrumentsAt the crossroads of electronic machines and traditional instruments, Joué Music instruments creates new types of instruments having the power & ease of the digital world coupled with the expressivity & beauty of the traditional world. Its modular Pads and lightweight but durable Boards can be used right out of the box in combination with the Joué Music app or plugged to any MIDI software. Based in Bordeaux France, Joué designs and manufactures its instruments and components out of environmentally friendly materials in France. Its culture and production practices reflect a deep commitment to human creativity and environmental sustainability.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.