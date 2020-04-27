NeuBase Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBSE), a preclinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next generation therapies to treat rare genetic diseases caused by mutant genes, announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. In addition, the Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock sold in the public offering on the same terms and conditions. All of the shares of common stock in the offering will be sold by NeuBase.



Oppenheimer & Co. and BTIG are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering, and National Securities Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHLD) is acting as co-manager.

NeuBase intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes and to advance the development of its product candidates and expand its pipeline.

The securities described above will be offered by NeuBase pursuant to an effective “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-220487) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 15, 2017 and declared effective by the SEC on September 27, 2017. The securities may be offered only by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the offering will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, NY 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8055 or by e-mail at equityprospectus@opco.com, or BTIG, LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 65 East 55th Street, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (212) 593-7555 or by e-mail at equitycapitalmarkets@btig.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About NeuBase Therapeutics:

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is developing the next generation of gene silencing therapies with its flexible, highly specific synthetic antisense oligonucleotides. The proprietary NeuBase peptide-nucleic acid (PNA) antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL™) platform allows for the rapid development of targeted drugs, increasing the treatment opportunities for the hundreds of millions of people affected by rare genetic diseases, including those that can only be treated through accessing of secondary RNA structures. Using PATrOL™ technology, NeuBase aims to first tackle rare, genetic diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the Company’s expectations on the timing, size and completion of the offering, the amount of proceeds expected from the offering and the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those risk factors contained in our prospectus supplement and related prospectus for this proposed offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and our other filings with the SEC, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on the Company’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of the Company could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release, including: risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions; the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering; the Company’s plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates; the timing of initiation of the Company’s planned clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from the Company’s clinical trials; the timing of any planned investigational new drug application or new drug application; the Company’s plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the clinical utility, potential benefits and market acceptance of the Company’s product candidates; the Company’s commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; global health conditions, including the impact of COVID-19; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property position; and the requirement for additional capital to continue to advance these product candidates, which may not be available on favorable terms or at all, as well as those risk factors contained in our filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Dan Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

OP: (617) 535-7746

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com



