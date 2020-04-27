Associa Regional Vice President Awarded 2020 California Association of Community Managers Vision Award

/EIN News/ -- Laguna Hills, CA, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, is honored to announce that Tiffany Hannah, CCAM®, CAMEx®, CCAM-ND®, regional vice president for the west region, has been awarded the California Association of Community Managers (CACM) Vision Award in the leadership category for the Southern California division.

The Vision Awards program identifies the very best in the community management industry, honoring their contributions to the profession and recognizing the positive impact the nominees made on their colleagues, association homeowners, residents, and communities. Nominees, chosen for their professionalism, skill, and commitment to excellence and high ethical standards, include community managers, management companies, and industry partners. Finalists and winners are selected by a volunteer group of industry professionals from Northern California.

The Leadership Award, one of five awards in the individual award category, recognizes individuals that have fostered a colleague’s professional growth. Nominees in this category are known for their mentorship, inclination to assist others in defining professional goals, and support for the success of their peers.

As a regional vice president, Ms. Hannah brings more than 20 years of industry experience, previously serving as a community association manager, vice president of community management, and executive vice president. She has earned the Certified Community Association Manager (CCAM®) designation and CAMEx® and CCAM-ND® designations and sits on the board of directors for the CACM.

“Associa is extremely proud of Tiffany’s achievements and demonstrated professionalism,” stated George Zalitis, Associa senior vice president. “It is exciting to see the contributions and positive impact she’s made on the communities, board members, and residents we serve.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

