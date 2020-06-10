Mississippi US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Offers a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Immediate Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get A Dedicated Approach for Better Compensation

"We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran or their family with a focus on much better mesothelioma compensation results.” — Mississippi US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI , USA, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mississippi US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are offering a Navy Veteran in Mississippi with recently diagnosed mesothelioma or their family direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste because Erik will be able to explain the mesothelioma compensation process to you and begin to assess the value of your compensation claim. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he is always available to assist a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or their family members. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst please call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mississippi US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is extremely concerned that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Mississippi was initially diagnosed with pneumonia and or the Coronavirus-and the doctors finally figured out it was mesothelioma. To get a confirmed diagnosis for mesothelioma typically a biopsy is involved. The average age for a person with mesothelioma is about 72 years old. "Because your diagnosis or the diagnosis of mesothelioma for your loved one came late-a Navy Veteran or person like this needs to move fast to protect their compensation. We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst the managing partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a person or family like this. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mississippi US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Jackson, Gulfport, Southaven, Hattiesburg, Biloxi, Tupelo or anywhere in Mississippi. https://Mississippi.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Mississippi the Mississippi US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital:

* University of Mississippi Medical Center Jackson, Mississippi:

https://www.umc.edu/cancerinstitute/

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: http://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.