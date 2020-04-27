There were 699 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,678 in the last 365 days.

J & J Snack Foods Reports Second Quarter Sales and Earnings

/EIN News/ -- PENNSAUKEN, N.J., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ-JJSF) today announced sales and earnings for the second  quarter ended March 28, 2020.

Sales decreased 2% to $272.0 million from $276.3 million in last year’s second quarter. Net earnings decreased 64% to $7.3 million in the current quarter from $20.4 million last year.  Earnings per diluted share decreased 65% to $.38 for the second quarter from $1.08 last year.  Operating income decreased 56% to $11.0 million in the current quarter from $24.8 million in the year ago quarter.

For the six months ended March 28, 2020, sales increased 1% to $554.9 million from $547.9 million in last year’s first half.  Net earnings decreased 36% to $24.4 million in the six months from $37.9 million last year.  Earnings per diluted share decreased 36% to $1.28 from $2.00 last year. Operating income decreased 30% to $32.7 million this year from $46.9 million last year.

The Company also said that sales for the first 4 weeks of its third quarter that will end June 27, 2020 were down approximately 45% from a year ago.  Although it cannot estimate whether  sales will continue to be down at the same rate for the balance of the quarter, the Company said that it might have an operating loss in the quarter which would compare to operating income of $39 million in the year ago June quarter if sales continue to be down at the same rate. Approximately 2/3 of the Company’s sales are to venues and locations that have shut down or sharply curtailed their foodservice operations so the Company anticipates COVID-19 will continue to have a negative impact on its business. As the Company has $267 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet, it does not expect to have any liquidity issues, nor does it anticipate a material amount of its assets would be impaired.   

Gerald B. Shreiber, J & J’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We have good management in place, strong brands and a broad base of highly respected customers. We continue to monitor and adjust our costs and expenses as we evaluate our business on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. We are monitoring consumer behavior, customer shifts, and industry needs to adapt our product and marketing mix for the post pandemic landscape.  In what is the true JJSF entrepreneurial spirit, we are ready to fight our way back to sales growth and business performance when customers begin to re-open this summer.   We are being careful not to reduce our costs so much that we won’t be able service our customers when they return, making sure that we have the proper staffing and resources in place for when business opens up again. And at the same, we are working around the clock updating preventative measures to keep our employees safe. We have always been a company that has been cautious in the way we spend and use our cash. Today we have $267 million in cash and securities, we are protecting it and using it to prepare for the future as we monitor and shape what that looks like in this changing landscape.”

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS** Flavored Ice Pops, Tio Pepe’s & CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. With nearly twenty manufacturing facilities, and more than $1 billion in annual revenue, J&J Snack Foods Corp. has continued to see steady growth as a company, reaching record sales for 47 consecutive years. The company consistently seeks out opportunities to expand its unique niche market product offering while bringing smiles to families worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.
**SOUR PATCH KIDS is a registered trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

 
 
  J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
 (Unaudited) 
  (in thousands, except per share amounts)
               
    Three months ended     Six months ended
  March 28,   March 30,   March 28,   March 30,
   2020     2019     2020     2019 
               
Net Sales $ 272,042     $ 276,302     $ 554,939     $ 547,914  
                               
Cost of goods sold   202,599       197,054       407,635       391,803  
Gross Profit   69,443       79,248       147,304       156,111  
               
Operating expenses              
Marketing   23,848       21,952       46,580       43,394  
Distribution   24,834       22,122       48,376       46,074  
Administrative   10,174       9,998       19,792       19,241  
Other general (income) expense   (395 )     405       (129 )     549  
Total Operating Expenses   58,461       54,477       114,619       109,258  
               
Operating Income   10,982       24,771       32,685       46,853  
               
Other (expense)income              
Investment(loss)income   (413 )     2,782       1,373       3,822  
Interest expense & other   (27 )     (25 )     (53 )     (52 )
               
Earnings before              
income taxes   10,542       27,528       34,005       50,623  
               
Income taxes   3,233       7,174       9,637       12,743  
               
NET EARNINGS $ 7,309     $ 20,354     $ 24,368     $ 37,880  
               
Earnings per diluted share $ 0.38     $ 1.08     $ 1.28     $ 2.00  
               
Weighted average number              
of diluted shares   19,014       18,891       19,079       18,894  
               
Earnings per basic share $ 0.39     $ 1.08     $ 1.29     $ 2.02  
               
Weighted average number of              
basic shares   18,921       18,795       18,910       18,780  
               


 
 J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
 (in thousands, except share amounts)
 
  March 28,      
   2020      September 28,
  (unaudited)      2019 
Assets        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 142,969       $ 192,395  
Marketable securities held to maturity   69,337         51,091  
Accounts receivable, net   134,746         140,938  
Inventories   128,090         116,165  
Prepaid expenses and other   7,352         5,768  
Total current assets   482,494         506,357  
         
Property, plant and equipment, at cost        
Land   2,494         2,494  
Buildings   26,582         26,582  
Plant machinery and equipment   331,535         315,360  
Marketing equipment   256,502         240,681  
Transportation equipment   9,839         9,725  
Office equipment   32,271         31,217  
Improvements   41,774         40,626  
Construction in progress   10,050         10,039  
Total Property, plant and equipment, at cost   711,047         676,724  
Less accumulated depreciation        
and amortization   441,886         423,276  
Property, plant and equipment, net   269,161         253,448  
         
Other assets        
Goodwill   123,033         102,511  
Other intangible assets, net   81,948         54,922  
Marketable securities held to maturity   41,091         79,360  
Marketable securities available for sale   12,947         19,903  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   64,502         -  
Other   2,761         2,838  
Total other assets   326,282         259,534  
Total Assets $ 1,077,937       $ 1,019,339  
         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
Current Liabilities        
Current finance lease liabilities $ 345       $ 339  
Accounts payable   67,494         72,029  
Accrued insurance liability   12,940         10,457  
Accrued liabilities   6,945         7,808  
Current operating lease liabilities   13,109         -  
Accrued compensation expense   16,345         21,154  
Dividends payable   10,879         9,447  
Total current liabilities   128,057         121,234  
         
Noncurrent finance lease liabilities   544         718  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   54,267         -  
Deferred income taxes   61,464         61,920  
Other long-term liabilities   537         1,716  
         
Stockholders' Equity        
Preferred stock, $1 par value; authorized        
10,000,000 shares; none issued   -         -  
Common stock, no par value; authorized,        
50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding        
18,888,000 and 18,895,000 respectively   45,549         45,744  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (16,099 )       (12,988 )
Retained Earnings   803,618         800,995  
Total stockholders' equity   833,068         833,751  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,077,937       $ 1,019,339  
         


 
J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited) (in thousands) 
 
    Six Months Ended
       
  March 28,   March 30,
   2020     2019 
Operating activities:      
Net earnings $ 24,368     $ 37,880  
Adjustments to reconcile net      
earnings to net cash      
provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation of fixed assets   24,810       21,890  
Amortization of intangibles      
and deferred costs   1,677       1,747  
Share-based compensation   2,432       1,931  
Deferred income taxes   (298 )     615  
Loss on marketable securities   2,070       284  
Other   (286 )     268  
Changes in assets and liabilities      
net of effects from purchase of companies      
Decrease in accounts receivable   6,343       2,003  
Increase in inventories   (11,328 )     (10,186 )
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses   (1,598 )     172  
Decrease in accounts payable      
and accrued liabilities   (5,920 )     (6,345 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   42,270       50,259  
Investing activities:      
Payments for purchases of companies,      
net of cash acquired   (57,197 )     -  
Purchases of property, plant      
and equipment   (36,985 )     (26,351 )
Purchases of marketable securities   (6,103 )     (19,531 )
Proceeds from redemption and sales of      
marketable securities   30,938       23,137  
Proceeds from disposal of property and      
equipment   1,853       878  
Other   (63 )     (207 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (67,557 )     (22,074 )
Financing activities:      
Payments to repurchase common stock   (8,972 )     -  
Proceeds from issuance of stock   6,300       5,926  
Payments on capitalized lease obligations   (168 )     (167 )
Payment of cash dividend   (20,314 )     (17,825 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (23,154 )     (12,066 )
Effect of exchange rate on cash      
and cash equivalents   (985 )     (943 )
Net (decrease) increase in cash      
and cash equivalents   (49,426 )     15,176  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning      
of period   192,395       111,479  
Cash and cash equivalents at end      
of period $ 142,969     $ 126,655  
       


               
    Three months ended     Six months ended
  March 28,   March 30,   March 28,   March 30,
   2020     2019     2020     2019 
               
               
Sales to External Customers:              
Food Service              
Soft pretzels $ 45,660     $ 49,812     $ 95,601     $ 98,803  
Frozen juices and ices   9,491       8,947       16,534       16,474  
Churros   14,754       15,770       31,145       30,905  
Handhelds   7,447       7,987       14,636       16,789  
Bakery   89,407       84,406       185,779       178,651  
Other   4,573       8,145       11,085       13,471  
Total Food Service $ 171,332     $ 175,067     $ 354,780     $ 355,093  
               
Retail Supermarket              
Soft pretzels $ 12,332     $ 10,829     $ 22,158     $ 21,015  
Frozen juices and ices   15,864       14,668       25,957       25,664  
Biscuits   6,630       6,358       13,608       14,222  
Handhelds   3,117       2,479       5,878       5,047  
Coupon redemption   (866 )     (507 )     (1,409 )     (1,201 )
Other   494       340       805       699  
Total Retail Supermarket $ 37,571     $ 34,167     $ 66,997     $ 65,446  
               
Frozen Beverages              
Beverages $ 31,895     $ 33,603     $ 67,150     $ 65,039  
Repair and              
maintenance service   21,779       20,034       44,265       39,777  
Machines revenue   8,910       13,161       20,891       22,065  
Other   555       270       856       494  
Total Frozen Beverages $ 63,139     $ 67,068     $ 133,162     $ 127,375  
               
Consolidated Sales $ 272,042     $ 276,302     $ 554,939     $ 547,914  
               
Depreciation and Amortization:              
Food Service $ 7,240     $ 6,616     $ 14,158     $ 12,938  
Retail Supermarket   329       320       688       655  
Frozen Beverages   6,188       5,066       11,641       10,044  
Total Depreciation and Amortization $ 13,757     $ 12,002     $ 26,487     $ 23,637  
               
Operating Income :              
Food Service $ 7,951     $ 19,182     $ 25,985     $ 36,879  
Retail Supermarket   4,337       3,039       6,554       5,250  
Frozen Beverages   (1,306 )     2,550       146       4,724  
Total Operating Income $ 10,982     $ 24,771     $ 32,685     $ 46,853  
               
Capital Expenditures:              
Food Service $ 10,331     $ 8,403     $ 18,734     $ 14,681  
Retail Supermarket   275       581       1,235       1,133  
Frozen Beverages   8,774       5,530       17,016       10,537  
Total Capital Expenditures $ 19,380     $ 14,514     $ 36,985     $ 26,351  
               
Assets:              
Food Service $ 740,318     $ 699,028     $ 740,318     $ 699,028  
Retail Supermarket   31,636       30,034       31,636       30,034  
Frozen Beverages   305,983       223,650       305,983       223,650  
Total Assets $ 1,077,937     $ 952,712     $ 1,077,937     $ 952,712  
               


RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
         
Net sales decreased $4,260,000 or 2% to $272,042,000 for the three months and increased $7,025,000 or 1% to $554,939,000 for the six months ended March 28, 2020 compared to the three and six months ended March 30, 2019, respectively. Excluding sales from the acquisition of ICEE Distributors in October 2019 and BAMA ICEE in February 2020, sales decreased 2% for the quarter and increased about 1/3 of 1% for the six months. Sales for the first 11 weeks of our second quarter increased approximately 2% and decreased approximately 20% in the last 2 weeks of the quarter due to the slowdown in the economy. 

Net Sales for the first 4 weeks of our third quarter ending June 27, 2020 were down approximately 45% from a year ago. Although we cannot estimate whether  net sales will continue to be down at the same rate for the balance of the quarter, we estimate that we may have an operating loss in the quarter which would compare to operating income of $39 million in the year ago June quarter if sales continue to be down at the same rate. Approximately 2/3 of our sales are to venues and locations that have shut down or sharply curtailed their foodservice operations so we anticipate COVID-19 will continue to have a negative impact on our business. As we have $267 million of cash and marketable securities on our balance sheet, we do not expect to have any liquidity issues, nor do we anticipate a material amount of our assets would be impaired.            

FOOD SERVICE

Sales to food service customers decreased $3,735,000 or 2% in the second quarter to $171,332,000 and decreased $313,000 or 1% to $354,780,000 for the six months. For the first 11 weeks of the quarter, sales increased approximately 2% and sales decreased approximately 24% in the last 2 weeks of the quarter.  Soft pretzel sales to the food service market decreased 8% to $45,660,000 in the three months and 3% to $95,601,000 in the six months.  Prior to COVID-19, soft pretzel sales were strong to convenience store chains and schools in the quarter.

Frozen juices and ices sales increased 6% to $9,491,000 in the three months and were essentially the same as last year at $16,534,000 in the six months as sales to warehouse club stores were strong in the quarter.

Churro sales to food service customers were down 6% in the quarter to $14,754,000 and were up less than 1% to $31,145,000 in the six months due to the dropoff in sales due to COVID-19.

Sales of bakery products increased $5,001,000 or 6% in the second quarter and increased $7,128,000 or 4% to $185,779,000 for the six months with significant offsetting increases and decreases in sales to particular customers.

Sales of handhelds decreased $540,000 or 7% in the quarter and $2,153,000 or 13% in the six months with the decrease primarily coming from lower sales to co-pack customers.  

Sales of funnel cake decreased $3,370,000 or 44%, to $4,362,000 in the quarter and $2,130,000, or 17%, to $10,562,000 in the six months due primarily to lower sales to one quick service restaurant chain that ran a limited time offer in last year’s quarter.

Sales of new products in the first twelve months since their introduction were approximately $1.6 million in this quarter and $4.1 million in the six months.   
       
Operating income in our Food Service segment decreased to $7,951,000 from $19,182,000 in the quarter and decreased to $25,985,000 from $36,879,000 in the six months primarily because of lower volume and higher operating expenses throughout the quarter and a significant dropoff in sales and production due to COVID-19. 

RETAIL SUPERMARKETS

Sales of products to retail supermarkets increased $3,404,000 or 10% to $37,571,000 in the second quarter and increased $1,551,000 or 2% in the six months.  For the first 11 weeks of the quarter, sales increased approximately 4% and increased approximately 45% in the last 2 weeks of the quarter. Soft pretzel sales for the second quarter were up 14% to $12,332,000 and up 5% to $22,158,000 for the six months. Sales of frozen juices and ices increased $1,196,000 or 8% to $15,864,000 in the second quarter and increased $293,000 or 1% in the six months.  Handheld sales to retail supermarket customers increased 26% to $3,117,000 in the quarter and 16% to $5,878,000 in the six months. Biscuit sales for the second quarter were up 4% to $6,630,000 and down 4% to $13,608,000 for the six months. Sales were generally higher for all product lines as sales in the year ago periods were impacted by lost volume and placements due the price increases implemented in last year’s first quarter and because of increased sales to supermarkets generally in the last 2 weeks of the quarter due to COVID-19.

Sales of new products in the second quarter were approximately $300,000 and were approximately $400,000 for the six months. 

Operating income in our Retail Supermarkets segment was $4,337,000 in this year’s second quarter compared to $3,039,000 in last year’s quarter, a 43% increase and increased to $6,554,000 in this year’s six months compared to $5,250,000 in last year’s six months due to higher volume and higher prices.   

FROZEN BEVERAGES
     
Frozen beverage and related product sales decreased 6% to $63,139,000 in the second quarter and increased 5% to $133,162,000 in the six months.   For the first 11 weeks of the quarter, sales increased approximately 1% and decreased approximately 38% in the last 2 weeks of the quarter. Beverages sales were down 5% to $31,895,000 in the quarter and up 5% to $67,150,000 in the six months. Excluding sales from the acquisition of ICEE Distributors in October 2019 and BAMA ICEE in February 2020, frozen beverages and related product sales decreased 10% in the quarter and were up less than 1% for the six months and beverages sales decreased 14% for the quarter and 3% for the six months. Gallon sales were down 12% in the quarter and down 6% in the six months exclusive of ICEE Distributors’ gallons.  Service revenue increased 9% to $21,779,000 in the second quarter and increased 10% to $44,265,000 in the six months with sales increases and decreases spread throughout our customer base.

Machines revenue (primarily sales of frozen beverage machines) were $8,910,000, a decrease of $4,251,000 in the quarter and $20,891,000, a decrease of $1,174,000 in the six months, with the decrease because of a significant install project at one quick service restaurant chain in last year’s quarter.  Our Frozen Beverage segment had an operating loss of $1,306,000 compared to operating income of $2,550,000 in last year’s quarter and operating income for the six months was $146,000 this year and $4,724,000 last year primarily as a result of lower volume due to COVID-19 and  relocation costs of our ICEE’s headquarters of about $1.5 million in our second quarter and $2.3 million in the six months.   

CONSOLIDATED

Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 25.53% in the second quarter and 28.68% last year.  Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 26.54% in the six month period this year and 28.49% last year.  Gross profit percentage decreased for both periods because of lower volume in our food service and frozen beverages segments in the second quarter, product mix changes and significant dropoff in production at the end of the second quarter due to COVID-19, although gross profit as a percentage of sales was lower prior to COVID-19 for both the quarter and six months. 

Total operating expenses increased $3,984,000 in the second quarter and as a percentage of sales increased to 21.5% from 19.7% last year.  For the first half, operating expenses increased $5,361,000 and as a percentage of sales increased to 20.7% from 19.9% last year.   Marketing expenses increased to 8.8% of sales in this year’s quarter from 7.9% last year and were 8.4% in the six months compared to 7.9% of sales in last year’s six months primarily because of increased spending in our retail supermarket and frozen beverages segments and because of lower sales in the second quarter (lower denominator) .  Distribution expenses were 9.1% of sales in the second quarter and 8.0% of sales in last year’s quarter and were 8.7% in this year’s six months compared to 8.4% of sales in last year’s six months primarily due to higher freight and storage costs and because of lower sales in the second quarter (lower denominator).    Administrative expenses were 3.7% of sales in the second quarter compared to 3.6% of sales last year in the second quarter and were 3.6% in this year’s six months compared to 3.5% of sales in last year’s six months.

Operating income decreased $13,789,000 or 56% to $10,982,000 in the three months and decreased $14,168,000 or 30% to $32,685,000 in the first six months as a result of the aforementioned items. About $6.5 million of the decrease in operating income in the second quarter was in January and February primarily due to higher costs and lower volume in our foodservice segment and the relocation costs in our frozen beverages segment.

We had an investment loss, net of income, of $413,000 in this year’s quarter compared to investment income of $2,782,000 in last year’s quarter. Investment income decreased to $1,373,000 from $3,822,000 in the six month periods. We had unrealized losses of $1,993,000 and $267,000 in the six months ended March 28, 2020 and March 30, 2019 respectively. We had unrealized losses of $2,064,000 in the three months ended March 28, 2020 and unrealized gains of $760,000 in the three months ended March 30, 2019.

Net earnings decreased $13,045,000, or 64%, in the current three month period to $7,309,000 and decreased $13,512,000, or 36%, to 24,368,000 for the six month period this year compared to $37,880,000 for the six month period last year. 

Net earnings in last year’s six months benefitted by a reduction of approximately $900,000 in tax as the provision for the one time repatriation tax as a result of the Tax Cuts and Job Act of 2017 was reduced as the amount recorded the year prior was an estimate.  Excluding the reduction in the provision for the one time repatriation tax, our effective tax rate was 27.0% in last year’s six months.  Our effective tax rate was 28.3% in this year’s six months.    
      
There are many factors which can impact our net earnings from year to year and in the long run, among which are the supply and cost of raw materials and labor, insurance costs, factors impacting sales as noted above, the continuing consolidation of our customers, our ability to manage our manufacturing, marketing and distribution activities, our ability to make and integrate acquisitions and changes in tax laws and interest rates.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s analysis only as of the date hereof.  The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Contact:
Dennis G. Moore
Senior Vice President 
Chief Financial Officer
(856) 532-6603

