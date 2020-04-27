There were 610 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,583 in the last 365 days.

Adamas to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 7, 2020

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS) today announced that the company will report 2020 first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2020, after market close. Subsequently, Adamas’ management team will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast
The conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 215-3280 for participants in the U.S. or Canada and (484) 747-6383 for international callers. All callers must provide the following Conference ID: 3483897. The webcast can be accessed live via the investor section of the Adamas website at ir.adamaspharma.com/events-presentations and will be available for replay until August 7, 2020.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
At Adamas, our purpose and vision are clear: deliver innovative medicines that make a clinically meaningful difference for patients, caregivers and society. We are a fully-integrated company focused on growing a portfolio of therapies to address a range of neurological diseases. In 2018, Adamas successfully launched GOCOVRI® (amantadine) extended-release capsules, the first and only FDA-approved medicine for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications. GOCOVRI is also the only medicine clinically proven to reduce both dyskinesia and OFF. For more information, please visit www.adamaspharma.com. 

Contact

Investors:
Peter Vozzo
Managing Director, Westwicke
443-213-0505
peter.vozzo@westwicke.com

Media:
Sarah Mathieson
Vice President, Corporate Communications
510-450-3528
smathieson@adamaspharma.com

