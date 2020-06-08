"To make certain the best possible mesothelioma compensation happens for a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer in Arkansas-we recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Arkansas US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, USA, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arkansas US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are advocates for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma and we want a person like this to receive the best possible financial compensation results. Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran might exceed a million dollars-depending how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos on a ship or submarine. To make certain the best possible mesothelioma compensation happens for a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer in Arkansas-we have endorsed, and we recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Arkansas US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate fears that because of the Coronavirus many, many US Navy Veterans who had mesothelioma will be misdiagnosed with the Coronavirus. Both mesothelioma and the Coronavirus have symptoms that include pneumonia. Without a proper diagnosis of mesothelioma that includes a biopsy--compensation for this rare cancer becomes much more difficult. If a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Arkansas would call 800-714-0303-attorney Erik Karst will explain the compensation process for mesothelioma along with what will be involved. This is a much better plan than a 'free' booklet about mesothelioma or a local car accident attorney. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Arkansas US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is offering to assist people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Little Rock, Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Springdale, Jonesboro, Pine Bluff or anywhere in Arkansas. https://Arkansas.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Arkansas the Arkansas US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital:

* Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute Little Rock, Arkansas: https://cancer.uams.edu

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma