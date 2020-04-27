Sharing Services Global Corporation Subsidiaries Announce the Release of the Newest Product, “MAXimizing” the Success of its Happiness Revolution LIVE 2020 Virtual Event

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Elevacity U.S., LLC and Elepreneurs U.S., LLC, the two major operating subsidiaries of Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG ) (the “Company”), announce the release of Elevate MAX™, the new hero beverage in the Elevacity nootropic product line.



Elevate MAX™ was recently introduced to the marketplace during Elepreneurs’ “Happiness Revolution LIVE” virtual event where customers were able to purchase the new hero coffee for the first time.

Launched by the Company’s Elevacity U.S. subsidiary, Elevate MAX™ is more than just a cup of coffee. This newest “happy coffee” targets increasing consumer demands for additional functional beverages with potential health benefits such as weigh management, mood enhancement and extreme energy.

“We completed extensive market research with outstanding results and are pleased to report the sales of Elevate MAX™ has exceeded our expectations and surpassed any prior product launches,” stated, Keith Halls, President and CEO of Elepreneurs U.S., the sales and marketing subsidiary that manages and operates the network of distributors, selling the Elevacity product line.

The Happiness Revolution was Elepreneurs’ first virtual live convention, with over 3,000+ pre-registered distributor participants. This landmark event featured a robust weekend of virtual training, product and regulatory updates and entrepreneurial inspiration. Recognition of distributor achievement and sales milestones, always a key convention component, was the highlight of this special event, underscoring the Company’s unique focus on its hard-working distributors and the consumers they serve.

To learn more about the functional beverages offered under the Elevacity brand, visit www.Elevacity.com .

Additional information is contained in the Company’s 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG), formerly Sharing Services Inc., is a diversified holding company that is publicly traded and dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies in the direct selling industry. The Sharing Services combined platform leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer through independent contractors. Two of its primary divisions include Elevacity Holdings, LLC., the parent of its wholly owned subsidiary, Elevacity U.S., LLC, a health and wellness products company and Elepreneurs Holdings, LLC., the parent of its wholly owned subsidiary, Elepreneurs U.S., LLC, a sales and marketing company based on utilization of independent contractor distributors who sell the Elevacity product line. For more information, visit www.SHRGInc.com , www.Elevacity.com or www.Elepreneur.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical facts, or that depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's operating margin and rolling average annual growth in tangible book value per share, constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Prospective investors should also consult the risks described from time to time in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

Company Contact:

Sharing Services Global Corporation

Investor Relations

(469) 304-9400 Ext 201

Info@SHRGinc.com

Corporate Communications

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.