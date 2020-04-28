Glasswing International Announces New Board Chairman

John Moore succeeds Diego de Sola

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glasswing , a leading non-profit working in education, health and community development, has named John Moore as Chairman of the Board. He will lead the organization at a critical time, as it looks to scale its work, while also addressing the challenges brought on by COVID-19. The organization has offices in 10 countries, with headquarters in New York City and El Salvador. A recent recipient the Skoll Award for Social Entrepreneurship, its mission is to address the root causes of poverty and violence through education and health programs, and empowering communities.Moore will succeed Diego de Sola, co-founder and President of the organization since its inception in 2008. In his new role, Moore, currently a member of the Glasswing board and supporter for many years, will work closely with the board, its CEO Ken Baker, and senior leadership as it plans its strategy for the future. De Sola, who was integral in getting the organization to where it is today, will continue as an active member of the board.“Over the last 12 years we have been fortunate enough to establish Glasswing as an innovative and efficient organization, with high-impact programs that deliver results, based on deep community relationships. We believe the organization is ready to reach new heights, and with John’s leadership and vision we will be well-positioned to do so. John brings business experience at the highest levels, along with years of interest and work in Latin America.” said Diego de Sola.Moore is currently Morgan Stanley’s Head of Latin America and the Chair of Global Capital Markets for the Americas. His work in Latin America began in 1987 with the Salvadoran Foundation for Economic and Social Development, a non-profit, private- sector-led development organization founded in El Salvador during the country’s civil war. Since then, Moore has remained very involved in the region. Moore and his family have been volunteering in Glasswing programs over the past couple years.“I am very excited about this opportunity and moving Glasswing forward at such an important time. Glasswing’s work is so powerful and it makes such an impact. I want to thank Diego and Glasswing for this opportunity,” said Moore. Last April, Moore was recognized as Glasswing’s Gala Honoree for his and Morgan Stanley’s support of the organization’s work in Latin America and New York City. Morgan Stanley has also become a strong supporter of the organization’s work through the Latin America Philanthropy Committee, and through their team’s time and energy volunteering in New York City at the International High School.###ABOUT GLASSWING INTERNATIONALGlasswing International is a non-profit organization that addresses the root causes of poverty and violence through education and health programs that empower youth and communities, and strengthen public systems. Its cross-sector approach creates partnerships with international and local governments, businesses, NGOs, and civil society. Since its formation, Glasswing International has impacted the lives of over 1.1 million individuals in Latin America, the Caribbean, and the United States. For more information, please visit www.glasswing.org



