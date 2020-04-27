Former Kardashian Malibu Beach Home to Auction via Concierge Auctions with Leading LA Brokerage Hilton & Hyland

31654 Broad Beach Road, Malibu, California

This is an exciting and unique opportunity to own property in one of, if not the, most prestigious areas of Southern California.” — Rodrigo Iglesias, Listing Agent, Hilton & Hyland

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newly-remodeled, gated, and with direct Lechuza Beach access, 31654 Broad Beach Road in Malibu, California—best known as a former home of the Kardashians on ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ and currently owned by actress/model Tiffany Rose and her husband, Jonathan—will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Rodrigo Iglesias and Helena Deeds of Hilton & Hyland. Previously listed for $7.995 million, the property will be offered directly at auction with a Reserve. Bidding will be held May 27-29th via the firm’s online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, as part of its May global sale.

“This property is the epitome of the California lifestyle,” stated Tiffany Rose. “The beauty is that it’s not just a beach house; it is a full home on the beach that is extremely well-planned, traditional, and spacious. On knoll—with a gate, driveway, and exquisite curb appeal under an arch of beautiful trees—the property is uniquely private. It feels like it could be in the Palisades or Bel Air, yet, is minutes to everything, all just steps away from the sand, with direct access to the best beach in Malibu.”

The open-plan, 4,456-square-foot layout features high ceilings, light hardwood floors, and sleek, modern finishes. Oversize picture windows and sliding glass walls frame truly spectacular, mesmerizing ocean, coastline, white water, and island views, and create the ultimate flow between interior and outdoor living . Additional amenities include a sleek spa bath with soaking tub, double vanities, and makeup vanity; chef’s kitchen that opens to an entertaining deck with custom, flat-front cabinetry; island with breakfast bar; double wall ovens; ocean view decks with glass railings on both levels; expansive entertaining deck with lounge, dining area, BBQ, and hot tub; and room for an infinity-edge swimming pool and cabana—all under 45 minutes to Santa Monica, Venice, and the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

“Concierge Auctions are masters of their craft,” stated Jonathan Rose. “We chose to work with them because their process offers me as a seller complete control on when our property will sell, in addition to their incredible reach and access to their database of area and international buyers alike. They also have a proven digital platform, which is especially key in today’s market. We’re eager to see the results of a successful sale and have a new owner enjoy the property as much as we have.”

Known for its 21-mile stretch of stunning beaches and near-perfect surfing waves, Malibu is an exclusive enclave. The nearby Santa Monica Mountains are perfect for camping, rock climbing, horseback riding, archeological sites, and Topanga State Park’s 36 miles of trails for hiking in the bright California sun. 31654 Broad Beach Road is only five minutes from Point Dume, and around 20 minutes from Malibu Pier and high-end shopping at Malibu Lumber Yard and Malibu Country Store. Get your culture fix on your way into Los Angeles at The Getty Villa, full of ancient Greek and Roman art.

“On the heels of the resounding success of our last auction in Malibu, I’m extremely pleased to be partnering with Concierge Auctions again. Located on the 13th most expensive street in America, this property has private, direct access to Lechuza Beach, without the exuberant ocean front-row special assessments, maintenance, or lack of privacy. You can go to the beach but the beach goers can’t come to you, unless they are invited,” stated Iglesias. “This is an exciting and unique opportunity to own property in one of, if not the, most prestigious areas of Southern California.”

31564 Broad Beach Road is available for showings by appointment and private virtual tours— in addition to exclusive film, photography, and a 3D tour. As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Hilton & Hyland

The name Hilton & Hyland is synonymous with luxury real estate. Located in Beverly Hills, CA, it is the top brokerage in Los Angeles County and perhaps the highest-producing single sales office in the world. Indeed, the privately-held company has built a reputation for selling the most distinctive properties and estates on earth. Founded in 1993 by Rick Hilton and Jeff Hyland, the business has remained privately-held, steadfastly independent and unfettered by investors or outside shareholders. The firm maintains an exclusive relationship with Luxury Portfolio International, the face of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® with $372 billion in annual global sales. This allows Hilton & Hyland a unique position as a powerhouse boutique with a presence in all major centers of the world. In 2019, Hilton & Hyland once again led the luxury residential market in Los Angeles. This includes a 37% market share of sales priced $20 Million and above, a 30% market share of sales priced $10 million and above, and a 22% market share of sales priced $5 million and above. Combined with an annual sales volume over $3.3 billion, Hilton & Hyland remains the preeminent luxury real estate brokerage of Los Angeles, the trendsetting entertainment capital of the world.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.