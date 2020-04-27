Akki’s Cupcakery Donates All of It's Q4 2019 & Q1 2020 Profits to Kids Charities and Non-Profits in San Antonio

Akki's Cupcakery & Tea Donation to Cherry Hill Seminary Akki's Cupcakery & Tea Donates to SJRC in San Antonio Akki's Cupcakery Donation to HeartGift

Akki’s Cupcakery & Tea donates close to $2,000 to five local kids charities in San Antonio & Cherry Hill Seminary.

I had the option to save the money for my college education, my business or give back to our community and I chose to help our community. I believe in Karma and good things will come back to me. 😊” — Akeila Tejwani

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chief Baker of Akki’s Cupcakery & Tea, Akeila Tejwani, announced that the Akki’s Cupcakery & Tea has donated funds to five local kids charities in San Antonio and Cherry Hill Seminary. Donations were made to JDRF ($200), CAMP ($200), SJRC($500), The Ferrari Kid ($325), HeartGift($200) and Cherry Hill Seminary ($500). Due to COVID-19, the need in our community has become increasingly stronger and the Akki’s Cupcakery decided to donate ALL of its profits to Kids Charities.Akki’s Cupcakery was committed to giving 50% of its profits to kids charities but due to current COVID-19 situation, Akeila felt that this was an important time to share with these non-profit kids organizations.“Our nation and the entire world are going through a very tough time. I am counting my blessings at this point and thanking God for everything we have and not worry about things that we don't,” said Akeila TejwaniCOVID-19 has been a pandemic the world has never seen in the past 100 years and this came as a shock to all of us. We stand strong as American citizens and help whoever can in this time of crisis is the message Akki’s Cupcakery team felt and wanted to do the best for the community.“I am very happy to be able to spend time & bond with my family also, learning how to remote into my classes. I had the option to save the money for my college education, my business or give back to our community and I chose to help the community. I believe in Karma and good things will come back to me. 😊”, says the Brandeis High School Sophomore in San Antonio.All the kid’s charities have been very supportive of Akki’s Cupcakery mission and we are very happy to have partnered with them.The Ferrari Kid work with kids that are coping with cancer, dealing with illness, going through chemotherapy, radiation, and so much more. Their goal at The Ferrari Kid is to give those kids a chance to forget about all of that for a day and remind them that they were born for greatness. We have the privilege of picking the kids up in Ferraris and treating them to a “celebrity-like” day.SJRC Texas, formerly known as St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, cares for children and families who have been affected by trauma, abuse and neglect, and have been removed from their homes by the Department of Family and Protective Services. SJRC is their safe haven and offers help and hope to begin the journey of healing. SJRC’s Mission is to offer healing and hope to children and families affected by abuse, abandonment or neglect.Since 1979, CAMP has been providing recreational programming for children and adults with developmental, intellectual, medical, behavioral, and physical disabilities. They believe that “CAMP is for the camper” and their goal is to help every camper reach their maximum potential.JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Our strength lies in our exclusive focus and singular influence on the worldwide effort to end T1D. JDRF’s mission is Improving lives today and tomorrow by accelerating life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complicationsHeartGift provides life-saving congenital heart defect surgery to children from around the world where specialized medical treatment is either scarce or nonexistent. Established in 2000, the foundation has served more than 400 patients, in over 34 countries.Cherry Hill Seminary is the leading provider of education and practical training in leadership, ministry, and personal growth in Pagan and Nature-Based spiritualities.This feat was accomplished by support from Argent Technologies, LLC , and their generous donation for the charities we support.Argent Technologies, LLC company was founded by current President, Ron Schaefer, Lt Col USAF (Ret). Ron retired from the United States Air Force after 26 years as a military fighter pilot and commander with worldwide tactical experience to take a position with ARINC Engineering Services, LLC as a technology systems consultant. He was first tasked with the development of a pilot training systems program for the USAF. His duties quickly grew to include consultation on maintenance, technical training and operations programs, homeland security solutions, radio interoperability solutions, unmanned aerial systems program development, business modeling and business proposal development.In 2006, having created a large network of subject matter experts and technology consultants, businessmen and financiers, "Shamal" as he is known in the USAF fighter pilot world, left ARINC to form his own company. Argent Technologies, LLC was formed in 2006 and has grown steadily now boasting a first-class team of technology and business experts known throughout the private and public sectors.Hi, I am Akeila Tejwani, a Sophomore student at Brandeis High School. I am very passionate about Cupcakes, Teas, and Working with Kids!I came up with this idea of using organic ingredients for all my recipes and donating 50% of the proceeds to kids’ charities in San Antonio.EVERYTHING IS MADE FRESH TO ORDER! Hi, I am Akeila Tejwani, a Sophomore student at Brandeis High School. I am very passionate about Cupcakes, Teas, and Working with Kids!I came up with this idea of using organic ingredients for all my recipes and donating 50% of the proceeds to kids' charities in San Antonio.I wanted to come up with healthy and vegan options for kids to enjoy the baking savories. Lots of kids are not able to enjoy all the baked food due to an unhealthy amount of calories found in baked products at grocery stores. Also, the ingredients used by them are not healthy for the overall health and fitness.This way it will help the community in San Antonio and also fulfill my desire to be a health-conscious baker.

