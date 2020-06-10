Nebraska Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Nebraska to Get Serious About Compensation and to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Serious Results

"At a minimum-before you hire a lawyer to assist with mesothelioma compensation-call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. You will be glad you did.” — Nebraska Mesothelioma Victims Center

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nebraska Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to a US Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Nebraska or their family to get serious about financial compensation and to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys and his law firm is 100% devoted to assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer and they have been helping people like this for decades. A mesothelioma compensation claim for a Navy Veteran can frequently exceed a million dollars. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the Nebraska Mesothelioma Victims Center, "Because of the Coronavirus-2020 might go down as the worst year in two decades when it comes to people with mesothelioma getting compensated. Mesothelioma and the Coronavirus have almost identical symptoms so there is a good chance the person with mesothelioma was initially diagnosed with pneumonia or the Coronavirus and not mesothelioma. Because of this the Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma was diagnosed in a later stage-where treatment options might not be as available."

The Nebraska Mesothelioma Victims Center’s services are available throughout the state of Nebraska including communities such as Omaha, Lincoln, Bellevue, Grand Island, Kearney, Fremont, or North Platte. https://Nebraska.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Nebraska the Nebraska Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Creighton University Medical Center Omaha, Nebraska:

https://www.chihealth.com/en/location-search/creighton-bergan.html

* University of Nebraska Medical Center Eppley Cancer Center Omaha, Nebraska:

https://www.unmc.edu/cancercenter/

Individuals in the state of Nebraska with mesothelioma could have been exposed to asbestos while serving in the US Navy or while working at a power plant, as a plumber, a boiler technician, as an auto repairman, as an electrician, or in the construction industry. In most cases, the exposure to asbestos took place in the 1950′s, 1960′s, 1970′s, or 1980′s. Mesothelioma typically takes three to five decades to develop. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, West Virginia, Florida, Wyoming, and Washington. However, mesothelioma does happen in Nebraska as the Nebraska Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303.

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma