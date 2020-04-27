There were 500 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,467 in the last 365 days.

Kenya Rugby Union statement on the status of the 2019/20 season

Following further consultations with clubs over the past one week regarding cancellation of the KRU (https://www.KRU.co.ke/) calendar for the 2019/2020 season, the KRU is persuaded that stakeholders prefer a scenario where the season comes to a conclusion once the COVID-19 situation and its various restrictions ease.

KRU and Clubs have thus agreed to form a consultative committee to develop various scenarios and timelines under which the season can be concluded all factors considered.

With this in mind, the 2019/2020 season then stands suspended and not cancelled as earlier communicated

Ian Mugambi Honorary Secretary Kenya Rugby Union

