Coronavirus - Algeria: New partnership with France will assist Sahrawi refugee children in Algeria

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomed a first-time contribution of € 400,000 (US$ 452,000) from the Government of France (EU) to support Sahrawi refugee boys and girls in camps in Algeria. The French contribution will support WFP’s school feeding programme that encourages around 40,000 children in camp schools and kindergartens to enroll and stay in school. It will allow each child to receive a mid-morning snack (nutritious biscuits and milk), once the schools open again.

“It will be key for the future of these children that they return to their studies, once the Covid-19 crisis is over.”, said WFP Representative and Country Director in Algeria, Imed Khanfir. “WFP is very grateful to the people and Government of France for their support to our school feeding programme that encourages thousands of Sahrawi refugee girls and boys to attend school and kindergartens”.

The Sahrawi refugees have been living for the past 45 years under harsh conditions in the Sahara Desert in southwestern Algeria. Hosted in five refugee camps near the Algerian town of Tindouf, refugee families rely primarily on WFP assistance for their food needs. Employment and livelihood opportunities are limited.

WFP operations in Algeria are carried out and monitored in collaboration with national and international organizations to ensure food assistance reaches the people for whom it is intended



