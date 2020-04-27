African Development Institute to hold virtual seminar on macro-economic policy responses to COVID-19 pandemic in Africa

WHAT: E-seminar on COVID-19 macro-economic policy planning for Africa

WHO: African Development Institute, African Development Bank Group, partners

WHEN: Wednesday, 29 April 2020; 14:00 - 1800

The African Development Institute (ADI), jointly with anchor economic policy think-tanks and universities in Africa, including the African Economic Research Consortium, will host a virtual seminar on macro-economic policy response for Africa in the wake of COVID-19.

The seminar titled “Enhancing Resilience in African Economies: Macro-Economic Policy Responses to COVID-19 Pandemic in Africa,” will take place on Wednesday, 29 April 2020. Its aim is to generate a policy brief on macro-economic policy responses to the pandemic with a focus on enhancing resilience of African countries in the post-COVID-19 era.

The unprecedented immediate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on global, regional and national health systems, economies, trade, cultures, and societies have attracted significant interest globally. The public and private sectors, individuals and communities are struggling to respond to the pandemic.

The seminar will bring together global experts and macro-economic, fiscal and

monetary policy practitioners to brainstorm on challenges facing governments and business leaders, who must not only mobilize emergency funds to contain the disease, but also provide social stimulus to citizens amid commercial lockdowns that have disrupted livelihoods.

Keynote speakers will include former finance ministers, central bank governors and senior university professors.

The session will also be vital to inform the African Development Bank’s capacity development response actions in supporting its Regional Member Countries to manage the pandemic; and inform its interventions in shaping the policy responses at the global, regional and national levels.

Save the date for a unique brainstorming that offers a glimmer of hope to African economies and livelihoods in the wake of COVID-19. Connection parameters will be shared with all confirmed participants.

Media Contact: Kwasi Kpodo Communication and External Relations Department African Development Bank Email: w.kpodo@afdb.org

About ADI: ADI is the focal point for the Bank’s Capacity Development initiatives. In that role, ADI contributes to efforts at building sustainable capacity for development effectiveness in the institution’s regional member countries.



