Industrial Gloves Market is Estimated to Reach $17.0 billion by 2027: AMR

Stringent regulations, increase in demand for comfort & superior performance, and food processing & healthcare industries drive the growth of the global industrial gloves market. Based on usability, the disposable segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is a lucrative segment.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global industrial gloves industry generated $6.9 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $17.0 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of key market dynamics, driving factors & opportunities, key segments, value chain, business performance, and competitive landscape.

Request Report Sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/706

Stringent regulations, increase in demand for comfort & superior performance, and food processing & healthcare industries drive the growth of the global industrial gloves market. However, availability of local and affordable products and lack of awareness related to usage of industrial gloves restrain the market growth. On the other hand, implementation of innovative technologies creates new opportunities in the market.

Based on usability, the disposable segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, contributing to more than three-fifths of the total revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment would witness the largest CAGR of 13.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes the reusable segment.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis for this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/706?reqfor=covid

Based on end users of disposable industrial gloves, the semiconductors segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly one-fourth of the total share, and is estimated to maintain the highest share during the forecast period. However, the food industry segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

Based on glove type (reusable), the supported knitted gloves segment held the highest share in the global market in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the total market share, and is expected to contribute its highest share during the forecast period. However, the knitted gloves segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to 2027.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/706

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. However, North America held the largest share, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominant contribution during the forecast period.

Key market players analyzed in the global industrial gloves market include Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Hartalega Holdings, Careplus Group Berhad, Riverstone Holdings Limited, Ansell Healthcare, Supermax Corp., Honeywell International Inc., SHOWA, Inc., and Semperit AG Holding.

Interested in Procuring this Report? visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/industrial-gloves-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.