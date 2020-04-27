Global Egg Protein Market to Garner $38.90 By 2026 at 4.8% CAGR: AMR

Consumer awareness regarding healthy diet and surge in demand for proteins as nutritional & functional ingredients have boosted the growth of the global egg protein market. The market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the egg white protein segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for around half of the market.

Consumer awareness regarding healthy diet and surge in demand for proteins as nutritional & functional ingredients have boosted the growth of the global egg protein market. However, surge in demand for plant-based proteins hampers the market growth. On the contrary, introduction of protein supplements in untapped markets and product innovation and rise in demand for organic egg ingredients are expected to open new opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario: The global spread of Covid-19 has an adverse impact on the egg protein market.

The shutdowns and restrictions on poultry production will hamper the market growth.

On the other hand, the demand for protein supplements would increase in the future as people will use more protein-based food products for being healthy and resist viruses such as Covid-19.

However, the adversely impacted supply chain would negatively impact on the market.



The global egg protein market is segmented on the basis of type, application, form, and geography. Based on type, the market egg white protein, whole egg protein, and egg yolk protein. The egg white protein segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for around half of the market. However, the egg yolk protein segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market is divided into food & beverages, nutrition, personal care & cosmetics, feed, and others. The nutrition segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. However, the food &beverages held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the total revenue.

Based on form, the market is categorized into solid and liquid. The solid form dominated the market in 2019, contributing to more than 90% of the market. However, the liquid form is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The global egg protein market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. However, the market across Europe held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the market.

The global egg protein market report includes an in-depth analysis of major market players such as Cargill, Rose Acre Farms, Kewpie Corporation, BouwhuisEnthovenWulro BV, Rembrandt foods, Interovo Egg Group BV, Igreca, Sanovo Egg Group, and Dalian Hanovo Foods Co., Ltd.

