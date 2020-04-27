Global Membrane Chemicals Market is poised to Surpass US$ 2.9 Billion by 2027 – Coherent Market Insights

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global membrane chemicals market was pegged at around US$ 1.5 billion, in terms of revenue in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Membrane chemicals Market:

The global membrane chemicals market has witnessed rapid growth in terms of revenue in the past few years owing to the owing to the rising demand for processed water in various end-use industries such as chemical, construction, manufacturing, energy, paper & pulp, food & beverages and others. This factor is expected to foster the growth of the global membrane chemicals market during the forecast period.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global membrane chemicals market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period (2020-2027). Among regions, the market in Asia Pacific has witnessed a surge in growth in the recent past owing to rapid rise in population and urbanization in the developing nations. In addition to this, rising industrialization in emerging economies has fuelled the rise of water pollution which in turn has led to the increase the number of water borne chronic illness among people. For instance, according to Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC), an international, non-profit organization which connects chemical scientists across the globe for research in chemical sciences, by 2025, 14 African countries such as Algeria, Burundi, Rwanda, Tunisia, Egypt, are expected to expected tot experience severe water scarcity.

Rising focus by governments in emerging economies for research and development of innovative water treatment products, is one of the key driving factors for the growth of the global membrane chemicals market in the recent past years. For instance, in October 2018, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research ,Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (CSIR-IITR), a constituent laboratory in India which engages in research and innovation in toxicology, partnered with Bluebird Water Purifiers to develop, OneerTM, an disinfection system for drinking water. Such product innovations are expected to augment the growth of the global membrane chemicals market during the forecast period.

Companies engaged in manufacturing of blister packaging are adopting different strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, in order to expand their product portfolio and their market presence globally. For instance, in October 2017, Professional Water Technologies (PWT), the specialty chemical business of H2O Innovation Inc's, launched three eco-friendly specialty chemicals under the brand name, OptiClean. These product range was introduced at the distributor symposium in at Aquatech Amsterdam 2017.

Major players operating in the global Membrane chemicals market are—

Veolia Water, Nalco Holding Company, Kemira Oyj, GE Power & Water, BWA Water Additives U.S., LLC, Genesys International Corporation Limited, H2O Innovation Inc., Reverse Osmosis Chemicals International, and King Lee Technologies and Lenntech BV

Leading companies involved in the production and distribution of Membrane chemicals are focusing on strategies such as expansions of production lines owing to the rapidly growing demand for Membrane chemicals in the past few years. For instance, in March 2020, Sika, a company which is involved in development and production specialty chemicals for sealing and reinforcing, started the operation of its new production facility in Swizterland.

Market Segmentation:

Global Membrane Chemicals Market, By End-use Sector: Waste Water Treatment Power Food & Beverages Desalination Chemicals Paper & Pulp Pharmaceuticals & Others

Global Membrane Chemicals Market, By Product Type: Scale Inhibitors Coagulants and Flocculants Biocides pH Adjusters Dechlorinants Others

Global Membrane Chemicals Market, By Geography: North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Italy France Spain Nordic Benelux Russia Poland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



