Global Switching Equipment Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2030

April 27, 2020

Executive Summary

The global switching equipment market was worth $191.93 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.36% and reach $255.02 billion by 2023.

The switching equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America was the largest region in the switching equipment market.

The switching equipment market consists of sales of switching equipment and related services. Switching equipment refers to a device that opens and closes electric circuits in general. These are used to build connections between nodes within a network. Information is shared on establishing of a connection between nodes. The switching equipment industry includes establishments that manufacture switching equipment including circuit breakers, contactors, switch disconnectors and disconnectors.

The installation process of network switches is complex as it involves high accuracy and a number of sub-processes, thus hindering the growth of switching equipment market during the historic period. Installing network switches is complex as these switches many functions such as allow connections to multiple devices, manage ports, manage VLAN security settings and others. The degree of complexity is comparatively low when it comes to a small network in an enterprise or home. For large network enterprises, the installation process can take a long time to get completed. For instance, in the telecom industry, for telecom network backhaul projects, the installation process can take more than a week to complete.

The increase in the popularity of IoT devices among the populace has led to a rise in the switching equipment market. IoT is becoming popular as a greater number of people are using smart devices and are mostly working on their errands, office work, communication, sending/receiving messages using smart devices thus overwriting the traditional way. For instance, in 2017, Cisco launched a new network switch that can be linked up to IoT devices, such as lights and CCTV to make smart buildings. The rising demand for IoT enabled devices drives the market for switching equipment.

In July 2019, Ekinops, a France based leading supplier of telecommunications solutions for telecom operators, acquired OTN-Switch (Optical Transport Network) platform from Padtec, an optical communications system manufacturer based in Brazil for €10 million. The acquisition is expected to allow Ekinops to strengthen its OTN technology business and meet the growing market demand for OTN solutions.

ADVA, Ciena Corporation, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Alcatel-Lucent, ZTE, Infinera Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, ECI Telecom Ltd, Cisco Systems, Inc., Tellabs, Inc., ADTRAN Inc., Aliathon Technology Ltd., NEC Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Nokia Siemens, Cyan, Ekinops, JDS Uniphase Corporation, BTI.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology is gaining importance in switching equipment market, thus emerging as a major trend for network switches. PoE switches are becoming common because they reduce clutter and can be added to both smart and managed switches. PoE technology also has the ability to combine the networking and electrical power into one cable and provide data connection and electrical power to the powered devices. PoE installation can provide many benefits such as flexibility, reliability, and cost-efficient. For instance, there is no need for the users to purchase and install additional electrical wires and outlets for PoE network switches and this saves installation and maintenance costs.

The switching equipment market covered in this report is segmented by end-user into small enterprises, medium enterprises, large enterprises. It is also segmented by the end-use industry into automotive, healthcare, telecommunications and by application into enterprise and industrial usage, telecommunication providers, servers and storage providers.

