PILOT FREIGHT SERVICES PROVIDES RECOMMENDATIONS TO CONSUMERS ON HOW TO RECEIVE PACKAGES INTO THEIR HOMES

Company Predicts Spike In Delivery of Outdoor Furniture, Barbeques and Backyard Games

GLEN MILLS , PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pilot Freight Services (Pilot), a worldwide provider of transportation and logistics services, is providing consumers with recommendations on how to safely receive packages into their homes as well as what to expect from delivery drivers. As a company that specializes in delivering large e-commerce items, Pilot’s guidelines follow both the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) safe handling protocols.“Pilot is sharing the most up to date information and resources to ensure the health and safety of our customers, their families’ and the workers who are delivering goods to our homes,” explains John Hill, president and chief commercial officer of Pilot Freight Services.According to the CDC, the coronavirus is spread through coughing and sneezing; therefore, the risk of transmission through packages is very low . Preliminary studies by the National Institute for Health (NIH) suggest the virus can live on various surfaces, including cardboard and plastic from 24 hours to several days. Taking precautions like disinfecting packages' exterior with either a sanitary wipe or spray and then washing hands for at least 20-seconds is considered a best practice according to the WHO.Follow these steps to safely manage packages delivery:1. Avoid direct contact with the delivery person2. Leave the package outside or in a secure location for a few hours and/or disinfectant before handling3. Dispose of all outer packaging immediately4. Wash your hands thoroughly for 20 seconds or more5. Disinfect any high-touch surfaces you had contact with after handling6. Avoid touching your face, including your mouth, eyes and noseDrivers delivering packages should continue to follow CDC recommendations, including frequent and thorough hand washing, and consistent sanitization of phones and tablets. Pilot’s drivers no longer request physical signatures to prevent the sharing of pens, tablets or phones but instead seek verbal verification to maximize social distancing. Pilot has also taken extra steps to ensure safety for its drivers and customers by suspending in-home deliveries or pickups. All deliveries are made to a secure location outside the home or in the garage. Basic Signature Release service has been implemented, whereby goods are pre-approved to be left without a signature eliminating direct contact between driver and consumer.What you should expect from a delivery driver:1. Contactless delivery2. Maintain social distancing3. All goods should be placed in a secure location by the driver who then notifies the consumer4. If required, verbal confirmation of receipt of packageAccording Pilot’s internal data, stay at home orders along with anticipated warmer seasons will spur an increase in online shopping and delivery requests for large outdoor items. While seasonality traditionally influences the products delivered to homes, Pilot predicts a higher than normal volume for the delivery of patio furniture sets – either lounge groupings or dining, firepits and barbeques. In addition, outdoor activities and sporting equipment like trampolines and basketball hoops and backboards will continue to surge and remain a popular item among suburban consumers. Whether residents will need to continue to shelter in place and follow social distancing recommendations or if the bans are lifted, Pilot forecasts consumer buying will remain strong for outdoor lifestyle and entertainment products through the summer.“The anticipated increase in delivery requests for outdoor products should supersede previous seasons as consumers either seek greater comfort in their surroundings or are hosting long-anticipated gatherings of family and friends. Pilot’s delivery protocols will continue to put the safety of our clients and drivers first while maintaining the highest possible customer service standards,” explains John Hill, president and chief commercial officer of Pilot Freight Services.



