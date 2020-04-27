Coronavirus - Somalia: United States contribution to the control and response of the COVID-19 outbreak in Somalia

Today, H.E. Dr Fawziya Abikar had an online meeting with H.E. Donald Y. Yamamoto, U.S. Embassy Mogadishu, Somalia, senior officials from USAID Somalia including Jeff Bakken, Sam Sager, and Piya Smith. They discussed how #US can fully contribute to the control and response of the COVID-19 outbreak in #Somalia.



