Luxury Apartment Complex Boasts Prime Location in Manayunk Neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA , PA, USA, April 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury Apartment Complex Boasts Prime Location in Manayunk NeighborhoodThe Manayunk neighborhood is growing in popularity in the Greater Philadelphia area. Manayunk.Apartments .com set up luxury apartment homes in the heart of this active, evolving community.The Manayunk neighborhood was named as the #2 area to live within Philadelphia by Business Insider and was named one of the best places to live in Pennsylvania by Niche.com. The area is centrally located near Center City, Philadelphia, King of Prussia, and the Main Line. Some of the attributes that caused ManayunkApartments.com to develop multiple apartment buildings in this neighborhood include the following:● Access● Community● RecreationResidents Enjoy Close Proximity to Top Hospitals, Universities, & BusinessesThe apartment complexes are ideal for young professionals, graduate students, physicians, nurses, and more thanks to their close proximity to universities, top hospitals, and other important businesses. Residents enjoy a walkable, city atmosphere at a fraction of the cost.Residents of ManayunkApartments.com also have accessibility when commuting to and from their place of work with easy SEPTA access, a rail line into the city and out to the suburbs. They also have access to the three bus lines (Route 9, Route 27, and Route 61) that run nearly every 30 minutes into the city. The luxury apartment complex makes it easier for residents with their own car with affordable parking spaces that act as an alternative to parking in Center City or trying to find safe, convenient parking at night. Their residents enjoy easy access to Manayunk’s surrounding neighborhoods in just minutes.Manayunk Offers Countless Opportunities to Get InvolvedBeyond easy access to popular spots in Philadelphia, Manayunk offers a vibrant, small-town community feel that makes it easier for residents to get involved. The neighborhood offers four major annual events including the Manayunk Arts Festival. Many flock to Manayunk’s Main Street for several festivals and events throughout the year. The young professionals and active families living in the Flats on Pechin or the Terrace Lofts from ManayunkApartments.com enjoy living in a charming area with a small-town feel.The Neighborhood is Situated Near Outdoor RecreationResidents of the apartment buildings by ManayunkApartments.com chose their new home thanks to close proximity to several recreation opportunities for walking, biking, or running. The Manayunk Canal Towpath is a resident favorite and runs next to the Schuylkill River. Residents enjoy shorter excursions along the Manayunk Bridge Trail as well as day trips to Wissahickon Valley Park for miles of hiking trails, streams, and waterfalls.The Manayunk area is quickly becoming a favorite place to live for Philadelphians and ManayunkAparments.com offers affordable, luxury residences in the heart of the neighborhood. Prospective residents can contact their team about availability today.Contact ManayunkApartments.comAndrew LangsamSevenOneManagement@gmail.com267-800-5443About ManayunkApartments.comManayunkApartments.com features apartment homes that showcase a wide range of aesthetics including historic charm and modern luxury. Their apartment communities are conveniently located in the Manayunk neighborhood with all of the benefits this diverse community brings. Residents can choose the Flats on Pechin for European-style living in a 21st-century building or the Terrace Lofts for modern living in the heart of the neighborhood. Their properties are conveniently located near the train stations, Main Street, and the surrounding nature trails.



