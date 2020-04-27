To Combat Coronavirus, Senscio Systems Expands in Maine and Offers Access to Telehealth with Ibis Program at No Cost

Piali De, Ph.D., CEO of Senscio Systems holds the Ibis tablet that helps monitor an individual's symptoms of COVID-19. Photo courtesy: Senscio Systems Piali De, Ph.D., CEO of Senscio Systems holding the Ibis tablet. Ibis tablet screenshot

SCARBOROUGH, MAINE, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senscio Systems, a Maine-based developer of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for health conditions, announced plans today to immediately expand its presence in Maine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the expansion and new Scarborough location, Senscio Systems will offer its revolutionary Ibis (pronounced eye-biss) program and 10-inch Ibis tablet to individuals at most risk of COVID-19. The Ibis program for home-based health management can be used to monitor an individual's symptoms of COVID-19 by tracking vital signs and symptoms that indicate infection."As the coronavirus continues to spread across Maine, it is the private sector's responsibility to step up for Mainers who are most at risk of complications from the virus," said Senscio Systems CEO Piali De, Ph.D. "Our Ibis program is the premier program for home-based health management. The Ibis program has already helped hundreds of people with chronic conditions, and it can help hundreds more during the COVID-19 pandemic. By blending 21st-century technologies with a human touch, our Ibis program addresses several complex health issues including COVID-19, and helps patients and their caregivers have real-time medical information that can save lives."The first step for interested parties is to request an Ibis tablet and initiate enrollment via a Member Advocate at IbisProgram.com . Based on the patient's health insurance, the Ibis program is available at little or no cost. The cost of the Ibis tablet and the program is a covered Medicare benefit. Individuals who complete the registration will receive a COVID-19 Response Kit in the mail, including a tablet, thermometer, pulse oximeter for measuring oxygen in the blood, and relevant instructions. Recipients will then be able to monitor their temperature, oxygen level and other health indicators, in addition to having access to a Member Advocate and a Chronic Care Specialist/Consultant. The Member Advocate can raise a red flag about any of the patient's holistic health qualities, coordinating with the chronic care specialist and that patient's primary care provider if needed.The Ibis program has been shown to reduce hospital visits, including unnecessary visits to emergency rooms where other people may also have COVID-19. Evidence shows that 70 percent of Ibis members can address their own health issues through daily self-management, as many health deteriorations are identified by AI and resolved at home."Ibis makes me feel safe and connected during these uncertain times. It helps me understand if I may be getting sick and coordinate a plan if I do. I wish everyone could have Ibis. We need it," said Tammy Green an Ibis member from Lewiston, Maine.With a current presence in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, Senscio Systems has been serving Mainers for five years and is prepared to expand rapidly with the goal of increasing resiliency in the healthcare system. During the next three years, this healthcare technology startup company projects it will add more than 100 technology enabled healthcare service jobs across the state.The Ibis program has been used by more than 650 members who have been supported through more than three million chronic health management tasks. In the process, Senscio Systems has collaboratively supported patients of more than 600 clinicians, many of them in Maine including many in senior living communities. The Ibis program uses telehealth technology that also saves the U.S. healthcare system an estimated average of $8,000 annually per member. The company's goal is to work with individuals who want to take control of their own healthcare and build stronger partnerships with their healthcare providers. Learn more at SenscioSystems.com.

About the Ibis ProgramIbis (pronounced eye-biss) program is a comprehensive solution for at-home self-management of persons living with complex chronic conditions. The program combines healthcare technology and artificial intelligence, coupled with coaching and integrated health management services, enabling Ibis program members to self-manage their health build stronger partnerships with their healthcare providers to proactively intervene. Following care plans prescribed by members' physicians, the Ibis program notifies the care team to consider interventions based on patient self-assessment data and generates unprecedented actionable insights for the care team about the health of the patient.About Senscio SystemsSenscio Systems, Inc. was founded in 2010 by Piali De, Ph.D, and Hugh A. Stoddart, Ph.D. The company's purpose is to combine sensor development with artificial intelligence technologies to build truly intelligent systems that combine sensing and reasoning to transform data into knowledge that can support decision-making.



