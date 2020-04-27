BioTelemetry, Inc. to Move to Virtual-only Annual Stockholder Meeting for 2020

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT), the leading remote medical technology company focused on the delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care, announced today that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held virtually, moving away from an in-person event due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Virtual meeting date: Friday, May 8, 2020

Virtual meeting time: 8:30 a.m. EDT

Virtual meeting link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BEAT2020

Stockholders of record at the close of business March 10, 2020, are invited to vote their shares and register for the meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BEAT2020 using the instructions provided with their proxy materials that were issued beginning March 24, 2020. Stockholders may submit questions in advance when they register for the meeting, and they also will have the opportunity to submit questions during the virtual event using the directions on the meeting website that day. All stockholders will need their control number to vote or ask questions; that number can be found on the proxy cards, voting instruction forms or other notices they received previously. Those without a control number may attend as guests of the meeting, but they will not have the option to vote their shares or ask questions during the virtual event. Technical assistance will be available for those attending the meeting.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc. is the leading remote medical technology company focused on the delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care. We provide remote cardiac monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, remote blood glucose monitoring and original equipment manufacturing that serves both healthcare and clinical research customers. More information can be found at www.gobio.com .

Contact:

BioTelemetry, Inc.

Heather C. Getz

Investor Relations

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

800-908-7103

investorrelations@biotelinc.com

BioTelemetry, Inc.

Amy M. Knapp

Media Relations

Vice President, Corporate Communications

813-277-8456

amy.knapp@gobio.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.