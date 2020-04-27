At a CAGR of 6.2%, Global Biofeedback Measurement Instrument Market to Surpass US$ 240.6 Mn by end of 2027, Says CMI

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global biofeedback measurement instrument market was valued at US$ 148.68 million in 2019, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Biofeedback Measurement Instrument Market:

Key trends in the market include the rising cases of neurological disorders, research & development in the field of biofeedback measurement instrument, and the growing number of product developments are expected to boost growth of the biofeedback measurement instrument market during the forecast period.

The increasing incidence of neurological disorders is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to the Neurological Alliance, a report - NEURO NUMBERS 2019 published in March 2019, at least 1 in 6 individual across the globe suffers from a neurological condition which accounts for around 14.7 million neurological cases worldwide.

Major players are focusing on mergers and collaborations to strengthen their position in the Biofeedback Measurement Instrument market. For instance, in February 2019, Siemens Healthineers entered a partnership with icometrix, a leading company in software solutions, which utilizes artificial intelligence to extract clinically meaningful data from brain scans. This partnership enables radiologists to access the best-in-class icobrain artificial intelligence technology. With this partnership these two pioneered company are expected to strengthen their position in the digital healthcare market through the introduction of advanced technology.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global biofeedback measurement instrument market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2020-2027) due to the rising prevalence of neurological disorders. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, over 50 million people were suffering from epilepsy and over 10.0% of the global populations suffered from migraine.

Key players in the market are focusing on developing the products technologically to enhance their product portfolio, which is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in May 2019, Oura Ring, a fast-growing wearable health tech firm launched Moment, a precise and comfortable wearable with meditation feature. The product offers on-demand tracking for meditation and other mindfulness practices. This wearable uses resting heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV) to track the impact of a session.

Key players operating in the global biofeedback measurement instrument market include Thought Technology Ltd., ELMIKO, Mind Media, Laborie, Behavioral Medicine Associates, Inc., Neurocare Group Gmbh., Allengers Medical Systems, BrainMaster Technologies, Inc., Quantum World Vision, NCC Medical, Qxsubspace, and others.

Market Segmentation:

Global Biofeedback Measurement Instrument market, By Type: Brainwaves Heart Rate Muscles Sweat Glands Others

Global Biofeedback Measurement Instrument market, By End User: Hospitals Clinics Home Settings Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Biofeedback Measurement Instrument market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy France Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan ASEAN Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: North Africa Central Africa South Africa



