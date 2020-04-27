QM Environmental Appoints Industry Veteran Harold Kim as New President

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QM Environmental (“QM” or the “Company”), a leading Canadian environmental and industrial services company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Harold (Harry) Kim, P. Eng., as the Company’s new President.



“We are pleased to have Mr. Kim join our team and to help lead us through the next phase of our company’s growth,” said Wes Hall, Executive Chairman of QM Environmental. “Mr. Kim has the entrepreneurial spirit, broad-based industry experience and proven leadership skills to enhance our operational and financial performance and to further strengthen our commitment to serving our clients’ needs with innovative end-to-end solutions and unparalleled execution.”

A seasoned professional with over three decades of experience in environmental consulting, Mr. Kim was most recently President of Independent Consulting Service (Toronto), a boutique Canadian consulting practice providing M&A advisory, business strategy, marketing and technology commercialization to environmental, financial and technology companies. Previously, he was with Hatch Ltd., a leading international engineering and technology firm where, as Managing Director, Environmental Services Group, he led a global team of environmental professionals in the mining, infrastructure and energy sectors. Consistent with his entrepreneurial background, Mr. Kim was also a founding partner of CPG Environmental, a top tier Canadian environmental consulting practice which was acquired by an international firm.

Mr. Kim completed his Bachelor of Engineering Science (Civil) from Western University in London, Ontario and serves on a number of organizations as an industry advisor promoting best practices in sustainability, climate change, decarbonization and indigenous engagement.

“I’m pleased be joining the outstanding team at QM Environmental and look forward to building on the success of QM’s 35-year history as the country’s leading environmental and industrial services company,” said Mr. Kim.

The Company also announces the departure of CEO, Justin Sharp, effective immediately and thanks Mr. Sharp for his service to the Company. Mr. Kim assumes his new role as QM’s President on May 4, 2020.

About QM Environmental

QM Environmental is a leading environmental and industrial services company with offices and qualified teams strategically located across Canada to provide end-to-end capabilities to the industries and customers it serves. QM Environmental is a customer-driven organization, backed by over 35 years of experience solving environmental challenges through its strong culture of excellence in health and safety, integrity, and quality. QM’s services include: Environmental Remediation, Demolition and Decommissioning, Hazardous Materials Abatement, Emergency Response and Management, Training, Waste Management and Facilities, and Water Treatment.

Learn more at www.QMenv.com.

Media Inquiries:

Andy Radia

aradia@kingsdaleadvisors.com

T: 416-867-2357



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.