Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. Announces Earnings for the first quarter 2020

/EIN News/ -- WOOSTER, Ohio, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: WAYN), (the “Company”), the holding company parent of Wayne Savings Community Bank, reported net income (unaudited) of $1.3 million, or $0.51 per common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. This represents a decrease of $250,000, or (16.0%), compared to $1.6 million, or $0.58 per common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The decrease in net income was mainly due to an increase in provision for loan losses associated with increased factor adjustments as a result of the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), offset with an increase in net interest income and a decrease in non-interest expenses. The return on average equity and return on average assets for the first quarter of 2020 was 10.65% and 1.07%, respectively, compared to 13.76% and 1.32%, respectively, for the same period in 2019.



President and CEO James R. VanSickle commented, “I am extremely proud of the efforts of our staff responding to the COVID-19 crisis. Under the CARES Act, we were able to partner with the Small Business Administration (SBA) to offer ongoing assistance to our customers experiencing hardships using the Paycheck Protection Program. We also are currently offering customer payment deferral options to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We consider it a privilege to continue supporting the economy by providing the essential service of community banking.”

First Quarter 2020 Business Highlights

Net interest income was $4.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, an increase of $160,000, or 4.0%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The quarterly average loan balances decreased $1.1 million, to $379.2 million from the March 31, 2019 period, as we sold $30.4 million of lower rate, seasoned, one-to-four family residential mortgage loans during the fourth quarter of 2019. Our net interest margin was 3.51% for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, and March 31, 2019. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased 4 basis points to 4.32% for the March 31, 2020 period. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities also increased 4 basis points to 0.81% for the period ended March 31, 2020. The cost of our interest-bearing liabilities increased as the Bank’s deposit composition shifted to higher interest checking products, resulting in the growth of core deposits.



Due to the uncertainty of the incurred but unrealized COVID-19 related credit losses, and as a result of the mandate by the State of Ohio Governor Mike Dewine to close non-essential businesses, the provision for loan losses was $620,000 for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $84,000 during this same period in 2019. The Company anticipates an elevated provision for loan losses until the non-essential businesses have re-opened, allowing the associated impact on the local economy and the unemployment rate to improve and our loan deferral plans have expired.



Noninterest expense totaled $2.5 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, a decrease of $75,000, or 2.9%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019. This decrease was primarily due to decreased net occupancy and equipment expenses as a result of reduced depreciation expense. The Company’s efficiency ratio was 52.6% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, compared to 56.0% for the same period in 2019.

Financial Condition as of March 31, 2020

At March 31, 2020, the Company had total assets of $494.1 million, an increase of $1.5 million, from December 31, 2019, mainly due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $2.1 million during 2020. The Company plans to redeploy the excess cash and cash equivalent funds into the commercial loan portfolio in 2020.

The allowance for loan losses was $4.2 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $3.6 million at December 31, 2019. This increase was due to a provision for loan losses of $620,000 due mainly to increased factors as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The allowance for loan losses and the related provision for loan losses is based on management’s judgment and evaluation of the loan portfolio. Management believes the current allowance for loan losses is adequate, however, changing economic and other conditions may require future adjustments to the allowance for loan losses.

Total nonperforming loans remained at $2.4 million at both March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, an increase from $1.8 million at December 31, 2018, the result of a single commercial loan relationship which is well secured.

Total liabilities increased $1.3 million mainly due to borrowings growth of $6.0 million, and deposits declined $2.8 million, mainly due to declined certificate of deposit balances of $7.0 million offset with growth in demand deposit accounts of $3.4 million. The demand deposit growth was primarily due to the Platinum checking account introduced to the market in the fourth quarter of 2017 which totaled $79.3 million at March 31, 2020. The high-interest checking accounts were partially offset with declines in savings accounts and money market balances. The Company is continuing to enhance its deposit products in an effort to serve its customers and increase core deposit balances.

Established in 1899, Wayne Savings Community Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc., has eleven full-service banking locations in the communities of Wooster, Ashland, Millersburg, Rittman, Lodi, North Canton, and Creston, Ohio. Additional information about Wayne Savings Community Bank is available at www.waynesavings.com.

Forward-Looking-Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts and that are intended to be “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this release that are not historical facts and pertain to the Company’s future operating results. When used in this release, the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements, because such statements are inherently subject to significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company’s control. These include but are not limited to: the possibility of adverse economic developments that may, among other things, increase default and delinquency risks in the Company’s loan portfolios; shifts in interest rates; shifts in the rate of inflation; shifts in the demand for the Company’s loan and other products; unforeseen increases in costs and expenses; lower-than-expected revenue or cost savings in connection with acquisitions; changes in accounting policies; changes in the monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; and changes in laws, regulations and the competitive environment. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Myron Swartzentruber

Senior Vice President Chief Financial Officer

(330) 264-5767

WAYNE SAVINGS BANCSHARES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except per share data - unaudited) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,842 $ 30,752 Securities, net (1) 59,363 59,172 Loans held for sale 881 734 Loans receivable, net 375,139 376,581 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 4,226 4,226 Premises & equipment, net 5,325 5,318 Bank-owned life insurance 10,702 10,636 Other assets 5,599 5,167 TOTAL ASSETS $ 494,077 $ 492,586 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposit accounts $ 404,779 $ 407,572 Other short-term borrowings 10,020 10,444 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 26,000 20,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 4,690 6,179 TOTAL LIABILITIES 445,489 444,195 Common stock (3,978,731 shares of $.10 par value issued) 398 398 Additional paid-in capital 36,235 36,219 Retained earnings 33,401 32,600 Shares acquired by ESOP (67 ) (82 ) Treasury Stock, at cost - 1,389,786 shares and 1,376,895 shares at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (20,817 ) (20,566 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (562 ) (178 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 48,588 48,391 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 494,077 $ 492,586 (1) Includes available-for-sale and held-to-maturity classifications. Note: The December 31, 2019 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet has been derived from the audited Consolidated Balance Sheet as of that date.





WAYNE SAVINGS BANCSHARES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share data - unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Percentage 2020 2019 change Interest income $ 5,050 $ 4,822 4.7 % Interest expense 883 815 8.3 % Net interest income 4,167 4,007 4.0 % Provision for loan losses 620 84 638.1 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,547 3,923 (9.6 )% Non-interest income 556 567 (1.9 )% Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 1,417 1,454 (2.5 )% Net occupancy and equipment expense 490 560 (12.5 )% Franchise taxes 104 104 0.0 % Advertising and marketing 29 43 (32.6 )% Legal 30 16 87.5 % Professional fees 44 24 83.3 % Auditing and accounting 58 44 31.8 % Stockholder expense 18 15 20.0 % Other 294 299 (1.7 )% Total non-interest expense 2,484 2,559 (2.9 )% Income before federal income taxes 1,619 1,931 (16.2 )% Provision for federal income taxes 302 364 (17.0 )% Net income $ 1,317 $ 1,567 (16.0 )% Earnings per share Basic and diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.58





WAYNE SAVINGS BANCSHARES, INC. Selected Condensed Consolidated Financial Data (Dollars in thousands, except per share data - unaudited) March December September June 2020

2019

2019

2019

Interest and dividend income $ 5,050 $ 5,125 $ 5,130 $ 4,981 Interest expense 883 956 956 899 Net interest income 4,167 4,169 4,174 4,082 Provision for loan losses 620 5 181 136 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,547 4,164 3,993 3,946 Non-interest income 556 739 621 663 Non-interest expense 2,484 2,785 2,667 2,692 Income before federal income taxes 1,619 2,118 1,947 1,917 Provision for federal income taxes 302 389 364 345 Net income $ 1,317 $ 1,729 $ 1,583 $ 1,572 Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.66 $ 0.60 $ 0.59 Dividends per share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.19 Return on average assets 1.07 % 1.40 % 1.29 % 1.30 % Return on average equity 10.65 % 14.26 % 13.14 % 13.31 % Shares outstanding 2,588,945 2,601,836 2,617,005 2,692,236 Book value per share $ 18.77 $ 18.60 $ 18.23 $ 17.81 March December September June 2019 2018 2018 2018 Interest and dividend income $ 4,822 $ 4,737 $ 4,590 $ 4,436 Interest expense 815 734 640 541 Net interest income 4,007 4,003 3,950 3,895 Provision for loan losses 84 90 90 218 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,923 3,913 3,860 3,677 Non-interest income 567 524 611 609 Non-interest expense 2,559 2,520 2,738 2,846 Income before federal income taxes 1,931 1,917 1,733 1,440 Provision for federal income taxes 364 356 315 236 Net income $ 1,567 $ 1,561 $ 1,418 $ 1,204 Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.58 $ 0.53 $ 0.45 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.11 Return on average assets 1.32 % 1.34 % 1.22 % 1.05 % Return on average equity 13.76 % 14.23 % 13.12 % 11.40 % Shares outstanding 2,695,933 2,696,844 2,705,844 2,705,844 Book value per share $ 17.17 $ 16.64 $ 15.98 $ 15.70



