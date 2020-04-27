There were 424 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,384 in the last 365 days.

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. Announces Earnings for the first quarter 2020

/EIN News/ -- WOOSTER, Ohio, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: WAYN), (the “Company”), the holding company parent of Wayne Savings Community Bank, reported net income (unaudited) of $1.3 million, or $0.51 per common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.  This represents a decrease of $250,000, or (16.0%), compared to $1.6 million, or $0.58 per common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The decrease in net income was mainly due to an increase in provision for loan losses associated with increased factor adjustments as a result of the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), offset with an increase in net interest income and a decrease in non-interest expenses.   The return on average equity and return on average assets for the first quarter of 2020 was 10.65% and 1.07%, respectively, compared to 13.76% and 1.32%, respectively, for the same period in 2019.

President and CEO James R. VanSickle commented, “I am extremely proud of the efforts of our staff responding to the COVID-19 crisis.  Under the CARES Act, we were able to partner with the Small Business Administration (SBA) to offer ongoing assistance to our customers experiencing hardships using the Paycheck Protection Program.  We also are currently offering customer payment deferral options to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.   We consider it a privilege to continue supporting the economy by providing the essential service of community banking.”

First Quarter 2020 Business Highlights

  • Net interest income was $4.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, an increase of $160,000, or 4.0%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019.  The quarterly average loan balances decreased $1.1 million, to $379.2 million from the March 31, 2019 period, as we sold $30.4 million of lower rate, seasoned, one-to-four family residential mortgage loans during the fourth quarter of 2019.  Our net interest margin was 3.51% for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, and March 31, 2019.   The yield on average interest-earning assets increased 4 basis points to 4.32% for the March 31, 2020 period.  The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities also increased 4 basis points to 0.81% for the period ended March 31, 2020.  The cost of our interest-bearing liabilities increased as the Bank’s deposit composition shifted to higher interest checking products, resulting in the growth of core deposits. 
     
  • Due to the uncertainty of the incurred but unrealized COVID-19 related credit losses, and as a result of the mandate by the State of Ohio Governor Mike Dewine to close non-essential businesses, the provision for loan losses was $620,000 for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $84,000 during this same period in 2019.  The Company anticipates an elevated provision for loan losses until the non-essential businesses have re-opened, allowing the associated impact on the local economy and the unemployment rate to improve and our loan deferral plans have expired.     
     
  • Noninterest expense totaled $2.5 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, a decrease of $75,000, or 2.9%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019.  This decrease was primarily due to decreased net occupancy and equipment expenses as a result of reduced depreciation expense.  The Company’s efficiency ratio was 52.6% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, compared to 56.0% for the same period in 2019.   

Financial Condition as of March 31, 2020

At March 31, 2020, the Company had total assets of $494.1 million, an increase of $1.5 million, from December 31, 2019, mainly due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $2.1 million during 2020.  The Company plans to redeploy the excess cash and cash equivalent funds into the commercial loan portfolio in 2020. 

The allowance for loan losses was $4.2 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $3.6 million at December 31, 2019.  This increase was due to a provision for loan losses of $620,000 due mainly to increased factors as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.  The allowance for loan losses and the related provision for loan losses is based on management’s judgment and evaluation of the loan portfolio.  Management believes the current allowance for loan losses is adequate, however, changing economic and other conditions may require future adjustments to the allowance for loan losses.

Total nonperforming loans remained at $2.4 million at both March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, an increase from $1.8 million at December 31, 2018, the result of a single commercial loan relationship which is well secured.  

Total liabilities increased $1.3 million mainly due to borrowings growth of $6.0 million, and deposits declined $2.8 million, mainly due to declined certificate of deposit balances of $7.0 million offset with growth in demand deposit accounts of $3.4 million.  The demand deposit growth was primarily due to the Platinum checking account introduced to the market in the fourth quarter of 2017 which totaled $79.3 million at March 31, 2020.  The high-interest checking accounts were partially offset with declines in savings accounts and money market balances. The Company is continuing to enhance its deposit products in an effort to serve its customers and increase core deposit balances.

Established in 1899, Wayne Savings Community Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc., has eleven full-service banking locations in the communities of Wooster, Ashland, Millersburg, Rittman, Lodi, North Canton, and Creston, Ohio. Additional information about Wayne Savings Community Bank is available at www.waynesavings.com.

Forward-Looking-Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts and that are intended to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about the Companys plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this release that are not historical facts and pertain to the Companys future operating results.  When used in this release, the words expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, seeks, estimates and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.  Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements, because such statements are inherently subject to significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Companys control.  These include but are not limited to: the possibility of adverse economic developments that may, among other things, increase default and delinquency risks in the Companys loan portfolios; shifts in interest rates; shifts in the rate of inflation; shifts in the demand for the Companys loan and other products; unforeseen increases in costs and expenses; lower-than-expected revenue or cost savings in connection with acquisitions; changes in accounting policies; changes in the monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; and changes in laws, regulations and the competitive environment.  Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:
Myron Swartzentruber
Senior Vice President Chief Financial Officer
(330) 264-5767

 
 
WAYNE SAVINGS BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data - unaudited)
 
  March 31, 2020     December 31, 2019
ASSETS              
               
Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,842     $ 30,752  
Securities, net (1)   59,363       59,172  
Loans held for sale   881       734  
Loans receivable, net   375,139       376,581  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   4,226       4,226  
Premises & equipment, net   5,325       5,318  
Bank-owned life insurance   10,702       10,636  
Other assets   5,599       5,167  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 494,077     $ 492,586  
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY              
               
Deposit accounts $ 404,779     $ 407,572  
Other short-term borrowings   10,020       10,444  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   26,000       20,000  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   4,690       6,179  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   445,489       444,195  
               
               
Common stock (3,978,731 shares of $.10 par value issued)   398       398  
Additional paid-in capital   36,235       36,219  
Retained earnings   33,401       32,600  
Shares acquired by ESOP   (67 )     (82 )
Treasury Stock, at cost - 1,389,786 shares and 1,376,895 shares              
at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.   (20,817 )     (20,566 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (562 )     (178 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   48,588       48,391  
               
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 494,077     $ 492,586  
               
(1) Includes available-for-sale and held-to-maturity classifications.
Note: The December 31, 2019 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet has been derived from the audited Consolidated Balance Sheet as of that date.
       


WAYNE SAVINGS BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data - unaudited)
             
             
    Three Months Ended    
    March 31,   Percentage
    2020   2019   change
             
Interest income   $ 5,050   $ 4,822   4.7 %
Interest expense     883     815   8.3 %
Net interest income     4,167     4,007   4.0 %
Provision for loan losses     620     84   638.1 %
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     3,547     3,923   (9.6 )%
Non-interest income     556     567   (1.9 )%
Non-interest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits     1,417     1,454   (2.5 )%
Net occupancy and equipment expense     490     560   (12.5 )%
Franchise taxes     104     104   0.0 %
Advertising and marketing     29     43   (32.6 )%
Legal     30     16   87.5 %
Professional fees     44     24   83.3 %
Auditing and accounting     58     44   31.8 %
Stockholder expense     18     15   20.0 %
Other     294     299   (1.7 )%
Total non-interest expense     2,484     2,559   (2.9 )%
Income before federal income taxes     1,619     1,931   (16.2 )%
Provision for federal income taxes     302     364   (17.0 )%
Net income   $ 1,317   $ 1,567   (16.0 )%
             
Earnings per share            
Basic and diluted   $ 0.51   $ 0.58    
             
             


WAYNE SAVINGS BANCSHARES, INC.
Selected Condensed Consolidated Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data - unaudited)
                 
                 
    March   December   September   June
    2020
   2019
   2019
   2019
                 
Interest and dividend income   $ 5,050     $ 5,125     $ 5,130     $ 4,981  
Interest expense     883       956       956       899  
Net interest income     4,167       4,169       4,174       4,082  
Provision for loan losses     620       5       181       136  
Net interest income after                                
provision for loan losses     3,547       4,164       3,993       3,946  
Non-interest income     556       739       621       663  
Non-interest expense     2,484       2,785       2,667       2,692  
Income before federal income taxes     1,619       2,118       1,947       1,917  
Provision for federal income taxes     302       389       364       345  
Net income   $ 1,317     $ 1,729     $ 1,583     $ 1,572  
                 
Earnings per share - basic and diluted   $ 0.51     $ 0.66     $ 0.60     $ 0.59  
Dividends per share   $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.19  
Return on average assets     1.07 %     1.40 %     1.29 %     1.30 %
Return on average equity     10.65 %     14.26 %     13.14 %     13.31 %
Shares outstanding     2,588,945       2,601,836       2,617,005       2,692,236  
Book value per share   $ 18.77     $ 18.60     $ 18.23     $ 17.81  
                 
                 
    March   December   September   June
      2019       2018       2018       2018  
                                 
Interest and dividend income   $ 4,822     $ 4,737     $ 4,590     $ 4,436  
Interest expense     815       734       640       541  
Net interest income     4,007       4,003       3,950       3,895  
Provision for loan losses     84       90       90       218  
Net interest income after                
provision for loan losses     3,923       3,913       3,860       3,677  
Non-interest income     567       524       611       609  
Non-interest expense     2,559       2,520       2,738       2,846  
Income before federal income taxes     1,931       1,917       1,733       1,440  
Provision for federal income taxes     364       356       315       236  
Net income   $ 1,567     $ 1,561     $ 1,418     $ 1,204  
                 
Earnings per share - basic and diluted   $ 0.58     $ 0.58     $ 0.53     $ 0.45  
Dividends per share   $ 0.17     $ 0.16     $ 0.15     $ 0.11  
Return on average assets     1.32 %     1.34 %     1.22 %     1.05 %
Return on average equity     13.76 %     14.23 %     13.12 %     11.40 %
Shares outstanding     2,695,933       2,696,844       2,705,844       2,705,844  
Book value per share   $ 17.17     $ 16.64     $ 15.98     $ 15.70  
                 

