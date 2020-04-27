There were 423 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,384 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Africa: COVID-19 African Numbers (27-04-2020)

More than 31,000 #COVID19 cases reported on the African continent, with more than 20,000 cases & an average of 600 new cases each day in past 11 days in the World Health Organization (WHO) African Region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.
Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.