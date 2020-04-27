Coronavirus - Africa: COVID-19 African Numbers (27-04-2020)
More than 31,000 #COVID19 cases reported on the African continent, with more than 20,000 cases & an average of 600 new cases each day in past 11 days in the World Health Organization (WHO) African Region.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.
