Myovant Sciences Announces Publication of Abstracts Detailing Additional Efficacy and Safety Findings from Phase 3 LIBERTY Studies in Uterine Fibroids in Obstetrics & Gynecology

/EIN News/ -- BASEL, Switzerland, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women’s health and prostate cancer, today announced that the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology has published three abstracts detailing additional efficacy and safety findings from the Phase 3 LIBERTY 1 and 2 studies of relugolix combination therapy (relugolix 40 mg plus estradiol 1.0 mg and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) in women with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. The abstracts were originally accepted for presentation in oral and poster sessions at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) 2020 Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These additional findings reinforce the positive impact on pain and quality of life achieved by relugolix combination therapy in the LIBERTY studies in women suffering from uterine fibroids,” said Juan Camilo Arjona Ferreira, M.D., chief medical officer of Myovant Sciences. “Relugolix combination therapy also preserved bone mineral density over 24 weeks of treatment, again demonstrating the potential for a new treatment option that may provide clinically-meaningful symptom relief and maintain bone health.”

Abstracts are available in Obstetrics & Gynecology . Details of the abstracts are as follows.

Relugolix Combination Therapy Reduced Uterine Fibroid-Associated Pain in Two Phase 3 LIBERTY Studies (Abstract #32B)

The pain-evaluable population included 127 and 150 women from LIBERTY 1 and 2 studies, respectively, who experienced moderate to severe pain before randomization and completed the 24-week study. In an analysis of pooled data:

65% of women treated with relugolix combination therapy reported no or minimal pain during menstrual days (maximum score of 1 on a 0 to 10 Numerical Rating Scale) compared to 19.3% for women in the placebo group.

44.6% of women treated with relugolix combination therapy reported no or minimum pain during non-menstrual days, compared to 21.6% of women in the placebo group.

Relugolix Combination Improves Quality of Life in Phase 3 Studies of Symptomatic Uterine Fibroids (Abstract #OP04-4D)

Women in both LIBERTY 1 and LIBERTY 2 studies completed the validated Uterine Fibroid Symptom (UFS)-Quality of Life (QoL) questionnaire:

Women treated with relugolix combination therapy experienced significant improvement in symptom severity (scale from 0 to 100 with higher scores indicating worse outcomes) from baseline to Week 24 (both studies p < 0.0001) from 55.1 to 23.4 compared with 60.3 to 49.2 for women in the placebo group in LIBERTY 1, and from 59.1 to 21.7 compared with 59.2 to 45.1 for women in the placebo group in LIBERTY 2.

Health-related QoL (scale from 0 to 100 with higher scores indicating better outcomes) also improved significantly for women treated with relugolix combination therapy from baseline to Week 24 (both studies p < 0.0001) from 37.2 to 74.0 compared with 33.5 to 44.9 for women in the placebo group in LIBERTY 1, and from 38.9 to 78.7 compared with 37.3 to 51.0 for women in the placebo group in LIBERTY 2.

Bone Mineral Density Assessment with Relugolix Combination Therapy: Results from the Phase 3 LIBERTY Program (Abstract #OP04-2D)

Results demonstrated that relugolix combination therapy preserved bone mineral density over 24 weeks in the LIBERTY program. In contrast, relugolix monotherapy for 12 weeks was associated with bone mineral density loss, which stabilized upon transition to relugolix combination therapy for 12 weeks. These data suggest that initiating treatment for uterine fibroids with relugolix combination therapy represents a potential treatment option for preserving bone mineral density while providing long-term therapeutic benefit.

In LIBERTY 1, treatment with relugolix combination therapy resulted in a -0.36% mean change from baseline at Week 24 in lumbar spine bone mineral density, compared to a -1.82% mean change for women who started on relugolix monotherapy, and 0.05% change for women in the placebo group.

In LIBERTY 2, treatment with relugolix combination therapy resulted in a -0.13% mean change from baseline at Week 24 in lumbar spine bone mineral density, compared to a -2.12% mean change for women who started on relugolix monotherapy, and -0.32% change for women in the placebo group.

About the Phase 3 LIBERTY Program in Uterine Fibroids

Myovant’s Phase 3 clinical program for uterine fibroids consisted of two multinational, replicate pivotal clinical studies (LIBERTY 1 and LIBERTY 2) of relugolix combination therapy (relugolix 40 mg plus estradiol 1.0 mg and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) in women with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. Women received treatment either with relugolix combination therapy for 24 weeks, relugolix 40 mg once daily monotherapy for 12 weeks followed by relugolix combination therapy once daily for an additional 12 weeks, or placebo once daily for 24 weeks. Eligible women who completed the LIBERTY 1 or LIBERTY 2 studies were offered the opportunity to enroll in an active treatment extension study in which all women received relugolix combination therapy for an additional 28-week period for a total treatment period of 52 weeks, designed to evaluate the safety and sustained efficacy of longer-term treatment. Upon completion of this 52-week total treatment period, eligible women could elect to participate in a second 52-week randomized withdrawal study designed to provide two-year safety and efficacy data on relugolix combination therapy and to evaluate the need for maintenance therapy.

About Uterine Fibroids

Affecting over 25% of women of reproductive age, uterine fibroids are noncancerous tumors that develop in or on the muscular walls of the uterus and are among the most common reproductive tract tumors in women. In addition to an individual's genetic predisposition, estrogens are well known to play an important role in the regulation of fibroid growth.

Although uterine fibroids are benign tumors, they can cause debilitating symptoms such as heavy menstrual bleeding (frequently resulting in anemia and fatigue), pain (including painful periods, abdominal pain, painful intercourse, backache), increased abdominal girth and bloating, urinary frequency or retention, constipation, pregnancy loss, and, in some cases, infertility. These symptoms can also lead to loss of productivity at work, limitations in normal activities of daily living, and social embarrassment.

About Relugolix

Relugolix is a once-daily, oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist that reduces ovarian estradiol production, a hormone known to stimulate the growth of uterine fibroids and endometriosis, and testicular testosterone production, a hormone known to stimulate the growth of prostate cancer. Myovant is developing a relugolix combination tablet (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1.0 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) for women with uterine fibroids and for women with endometriosis. Myovant is also developing a relugolix monotherapy tablet (120 mg once daily) for men with advanced prostate cancer.

