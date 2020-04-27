Overstock Announces Change of Venue for 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting

/EIN News/ -- Meeting to be held virtually in light of COVID-19 concerns

SALT LAKE CITY, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) announces that it will now hold its 2020 annual stockholders meeting virtually, in lieu of an in-person meeting, in response to direction from health and government officials against large gatherings during the country’s response to COVID-19. The annual meeting will continue to be held at 1:00 p.m. (MT) on May 12, 2020. Holders of record at the close of business on March 20, 2020 will be entitled to vote at and ask questions during the annual meeting by following the instructions available on the virtual meeting website at https://www.meetingcenter.io/259771871. An audio replay of the virtual meeting will be available at http://investors.overstock.com starting two to three days after the meeting date.

To join the meeting as a stockholder, rather than as a guest (who is unable to vote), you will be required to enter (i) the control number on the proxy card you previously received, and (ii) the password “OSTK2020” on the virtual meeting website. Additional information for attending and voting at the annual meeting may be found in the Company’s Notice of Change in Location of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, filed with the SEC and made available to stockholders on or about the date of this release. Beneficial or “street name” holders are advised that if they wish to join the meeting as a stockholder (rather than as a guest), they must register for the meeting in advance by submitting a copy of the legal proxy card provided by their broker to Computershare at legalproxy@computershare.com. Requests for registration must be labeled as “Legal Proxy” and must be received no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on May 7, 2020.

Stockholders are encouraged to submit their votes in advance of the annual meeting via the internet or by telephone or proxy card, as instructed in the Proxy Statement and notice of internet availability. Proxy cards previously distributed to stockholders will not be updated and may continue to be used to vote in connection with the annual meeting.

The list of our stockholders entitled to vote at the annual meeting will be available for viewing by stockholders during the annual meeting for any purpose germane to the meeting by accessing the virtual meeting site.

Overstock.com, Inc Common Shares (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Digital Voting Series A-1 Preferred Stock (Medici Ventures’ tZERO platform:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred (OTCQX:OSTBP) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by nearly 40 million customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency in 2014, and in the same year founded Medici Ventures, its wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to the development and acceleration of blockchain technologies to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen, and re-humanize commerce. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

