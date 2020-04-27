Video and Music Makers Download Over Two Million Free Copies of Avid Creative Tools

Avid’s freemium strategy attracting whole new generation of content creators to paid subscriptions for the same tools used by the world’s most celebrated professionals

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid ® ( Nasdaq: AVID ) today announced that aspiring creative people around the globe have now downloaded Avid’s free Pro Tools® | First , Media Composer® | First and Sibelius® | First more than two million times. Avid First tools were made to give new generations of artists essential experience and a career foothold by learning the same tools that professionals use every day to edit, record and compose the most popular films, television and music enjoyed by people everywhere. Downloads of Avid’s “freemium” offering have more than doubled since 2018, enabling many creators to enjoy producing music and videos with industry-leading tools for free—ultimately having the option to upgrade to any of Avid’s affordable paid subscription plans.



Since Avid initiated the First product offerings, Pro Tools | First music creatives who are just beginning their journey in recording, engineering and production can record, mix and collaborate using the industry-standard tool. With Media Composer | First, beginner video editors get all the features and functionality they need to tell great stories, while learning the industry's leading professional non-linear editing tool. For music composers, Sibelius | First is a powerful notation tool for music composition, transcription and reviewing.

“With more than two million downloads to date, our free creative tools strategy is attracting people who want to express their ideas, tell their stories in the most powerful way possible and begin their lifetime journey as career creators that stay with Avid,” said Jeff Rosica, Avid CEO and President. “Our First offering lets new generations of audio and video enthusiasts easily begin to explore their creativity for free through the technology that is the industry-standard virtually everywhere in media and music. Our First tools continue to be a major success for the company, and with the conversion rates we’re seeing from this freemium offering to paid subscription plans, this strategy has proven to be a significant contributor to driving our strong subscription growth.”

Aspiring Artists Immediately Tap into the Global Creative Community

Avid’s free tools also put the power of the global user community at users’ fingertips through the integrated Avid Link app which allows creators at all levels to connect, collaborate, be seen and be heard. Available right inside the user experience and as a mobile app, Avid Link gathers a growing community of 650,000 members including other artists, producers, mixers, composers, editors, videographers, and moviemakers, letting them grow their network and gain valuable exposure to accelerate their creative development and career potential.

All Avid First creative tools, including Media Composer l First, Pro Tools l First, and Sibelius l First, for aspiring creatives can be downloaded immediately for free at connect.avid.com/2-Million-Downloads.html .

